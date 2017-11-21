Rubis® Baby/Kids Scissors in Elephant Pouch

Nail care can never be this fun with Rubis baby nail scissors in elephant shaped pouch. An artful treasure delivered in pink and blue, baby nail scissors in elephant shaped leather pouch coined “elephantine” is a charming leather elephant pouch enveloping baby nail scissors.

The rounded tips of the Rubis Kid baby scissors eliminate any risk of nipping the skin while trimming the nails, yet the slightly curved, hand-sharpened blades ensure a precise cut. They trim the nails neatly and smoothly without any sign of breaking, splitting or squeezing. Housed in a cute elephant design holder to keep scissors safe and clean. RRP £30.50