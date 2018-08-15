Bank holiday daring delights at Betteshanger Park, Kent

Betteshanger Park, near Deal, is challenging visitors to unleash their inner adrenaline junkie and join them for Daredevil Weekend on Saturday, August 25 and Sunday, August 26.

Daredevil Weekend offers visitors a choice of seven exhilarating activities. They can take a leap of faith from the 8m high Free Fall Stunt Jump, tackle the Ninja Assault Course and brave Spider Mountain with its 7m vertical drop slide. Defeat the Lily Pad Run over Betteshanger’s spectacular Blue Lake, try out land zorbing, test their aim at Combat Archery and battle the military obstacle course.

Thrill-seekers and daredevils need only apply!

Keith Lee, Head of Programme, Betteshanger Sustainable Parks, said: “If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to jump out of a plane, fall from a building, roll around in a giant hamster ball, or you have a secret desire to be the next James Bond or Lara Croft, our Daredevil Weekend has your name on it.”

He continued: “The event has something for all ages and abilities and will be an unforgettable, action-packed way to spend the bank holiday weekend. We urge people to book wristbands in advance as we anticipate high demand for the activities.”

A ‘dare all day’ wristband, giving visitor’s unlimited access to activities for the whole day, is £15 per person in advance or £18 on the day. Tokens for individual activities can be purchased for £4 each (on the day only).

For more information and to purchase wristbands in advance see www.betteshanger-park.co.uk

