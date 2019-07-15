The O2: all under one world-famous roof

The O2 is the ultimate destination this summer for unmissable days out for big and small under world-famous tented roof.

Shop at ICON Outlet with 60+ brands

ICON Outlet has over 60 superstar brands at up to 70% off retail prices including Guess, Ted Baker, Calvin Klein. Enjoy benefits from personal styling, to kids’ crafts, mindfulness sessions and more.

Climb the roof with Up at The O2

Knock down pins at Hollywood Bowl, bounce around at Oxygen Freejumping, watch the latest blockbusters on 19 screens at Cineworld, London’s biggest cinema, visit the brand new virtual reality zone and get interactive with free family fun at Sky Studios.

Then why not take some time to chill out at The Garden next to the newly launched Street Food Quarter. Visitors can enjoy live music there every Friday and Saturday night and free activities to keep kids entertained every Sunday from Midday to 5pm. Plus, with big screens showing all the summer’s live sport, you won’t miss a thing.

With over 29 bars and restaurants to choose from, you’ll never be short of options at the world’s number one music, entertainment and leisure destination. Head over by bus, car, tube and MBNA Thames Clippers to rediscover The O2, It all happens here.

The O2 featured in our Top 20 Summer places to go last year, and there is even more this year.

