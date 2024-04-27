Sleep your way to Sweeter and Safer Dreams

Following the launch of its truly fuss free Sleeping Bags last year, Sweet Dreamers, the multi-award-winning brand behind Ewan the dream sheep, is thrilled to be unveiling a wider size range into its ever growing collection of sleep essentials.

Due to popular demand, the much-loved brand decided to expand its size offering – already available in sizes 0-3m and 3-12m, the Sleeping Bags are now launching in size 12-24m, keeping little ones truly cosy well into toddlerhood.

What we loved most about sleeping bags is the safety Recommended by NHS Baby sleeping bags can help to reduce the risk of SIDS, as they prevent babies from wriggling underneath their bedding.

The Sweet Dreamers sleeping bag features a clever two way zip. Our reviewer was over the moon as it makes night nappy changes a whole lot easier and less disruptive to your baby’s sleep. Incredibly soft, super snug organic cotton baby sleeping bag

From newborns 0-3 months / from 6.6lbs; infant 3-12 months / from 12lbs, to toddler12-24 months / from 21lbs They have a size for your baby

Think of tog as your cosy rating, higher tog sleeping bag = warmer and cosier. You can shop by tog: 1.0 tog Summer time and day naps. Room temperatures 20-25°C; 2.5 tog Perfect for all year round. Room temperatures 16-20°C

Or shop by fit: Snug Super soft, super snug & stretchy bamboo baby swaddle & sleeping bags; Wriggle Classic shape organic cotton baby sleeping bag

Lovingly made from a super soft fabric, it is ideal for delicate skin, keeping things breathable and comfortable too. Coming in two colour options, Grey and Pink.

Having been the brand to bring a calm and peaceful night’s sleep to over one million babies and their families for over 16 years, the Sleeping Bags are another product from the iconic brand that promises to provide safe and uninterrupted sleep.

Speaking about the new size offering in the Sleeping Bag, Lynda Harding, Founder of Sweet Dreamers said:

RRP: From £34.99 | Stockist: Sweet Dreamers