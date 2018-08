Ready for kids back to school?

Possible gift is this neat and powerful SanDisk UltraFit Flash Drive.

Available on Amazon: Sandisk Ultra Fit 3.1 USB. (£5.99 16GB)

Secure access software and high speed (full length movie in 30 seconds!)

The USB can store their homework in one location with password protection and is able to transfer files 15x faster than a normal USB.

Unlike other USB’s, the Sandisk Ultra-fit is so small it doesn’t protrude from your laptop and can easily fit in your pencil case!

www.sandisk.com