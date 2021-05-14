On our recent trip to the New Forest staying at Green Hill Farm Holiday Village we visited: Exbury Gardens is a spectacular collection of woodland, herbaceous, contemporary, and formal and wildflower gardens. Located by the riverside, it has taken 100 years to create. Exbury have a world-famous collection of rhododendrons and azaleas. These stunning shrubs are at their height in May, lining the paths with elegant flowers. In spring you can also see a spectacular display of camellias and magnolias. With 200 acres and 22 miles of pathways to explore, this garden is tranquil even during the busier summertime.

Dogs

If you are holidaying with your dog, Exbury Gardens welcome them as long as they are kept on a short lead.

They even host Devoted to Dogs Days during the year where visitors accompanied by their four-legged friends are able to receive a discount for entry into the gardens. Check out website for dates. Dogs are allowed into Mr Eddy’s restaurant, provided they are well-behaved and kept on a lead. Look out for the canine ice cream!

Dog bins are located throughout and are clearly marked on the map.

Steam Railway

Well-behaved dogs are also welcome on the railway and must be kept on a lead.

Experience the sights and sounds of a working narrow-gauge steam railway. Departing from a replica Victorian station Exbury Central and travels through a tunnel, over a bridge, round the new Dragonfly Pond and through the Summer Lane Garden.

Exbury Gardens & Steam Railway is located in the beautiful New Forest, near Beaulieu and only 20 minutes from Junction 2 of the M27.

Exbury Gardens is open 10am-5.30pm, Monday 29th March – Sunday 31st October 2021

https://www.exbury.co.uk/booking https://www.exbury.co.uk/steam-railway

