The Mole Resort luxury hotel and lodges coming to Devon

L+R Hotels has launched The Mole Resort as the latest venture in a portfolio which spans the UK, Continental Europe, the US and the Caribbean, in many of the world’s most sought-after locations.

Coming to Devon in Summer 2023, The Mole Resort is a luxury lodge resort destination set in 125 acres of countryside next to the River Mole, with Exmoor, Dartmoor and the world class North Devon beaches nearby. The Resort combines stunning lodges, hotel rooms and superb dining with a myriad of activities.

Fifteen premium eco-conscious lodges are already complete and available for booking along with hotel rooms at the existing Highbullen Hotel. By Summer 2023, The Mole Resort will expand to 58 lodges and feature a fully-refurbished hotel as part of the £23 million redevelopment investment.

Adrian Bradley, leading the project for L+R Hotels said: “Our simple message is ‘fabulous stays and active days’, which is exactly what The Mole Resort is all about. Not only will our guests be able to relax in their lodges surrounded by spectacular countryside views, but there’s plenty for them to do too. From swimming, fitness classes, golf and tennis, to pickle ball and trout fishing, it’s the perfect place for families, groups and couples to do as much or as little as they like and our resort team can’t wait to welcome them.”

Guests can choose a hotel room from £80 per night, or one of the self-catering lodges, which sleep up to eight people from £219 per person (based on eight people sharing a lodge for three nights).

All lodges boast a large deck with outdoor dining, hot tubs, fully-equipped kitchens and, of course, superb beds; many of the lodges accommodate dogs. During a stay at The Mole Resort, guests have the flexibility of self-catering or can eat in the Resort restaurants; either way, they’ll enjoy seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients.

Currently on track for completion by summer next year, The Mole Resort joins the L+R collection of some of the most iconic hotels in the UK, including Chewton Glen, Nobu Portman Square, The Lygon Arms and Cliveden House and Spa.

For more information on The Mole Resort and to book visit: www.themoleresort.co.uk To book existing rooms at Highbullen Hotel visit: www.highbullen.co.uk