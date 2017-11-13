Winter Pop Ups

THOR’S

Viking Vibes

Regent’s Place will become home to THOR’S, a pop up bar channeling Scandi/Viking chic this winter. The cosy cabin will transport you to the Nordics, minus the harsh weather, and even if the British winter is getting to you, there’ll be plenty of log fires to keep you warm. Get into the festive spirit with glühwein (Scandi mulled wine), hot cider or spiked hot chocolate while you feast on sausages with all the Scandi trimmings. Never mind Santa, this Christmas, we’ll be toasting to Thor. Open Now Regent’s Place, Kings Cross, NW1 3AN www.thorstipi.com

Winterville

Fun for the Family

Brought to you by the team behind Field Day and Street Feast, Winterville is a pop up mini village with enough entertainment to take you right up to that special day. Glide across Clapham’s first ever ice rink or show off your moves at the roller disco. Head to the Spiegeltent for performances of Michael Morpugo’s Mimi & the Mountain Dragon, or for a more interactive theatre experience head to The World Beyond the Wardrobe, or the Backyard Cinema’s Winter Night Garden. Of course, Street Feast are in charge of food, so expect only the best of London’s street food, while to drink there’ll be hot chocolate, mulled wine and hot toddies. Opens 23rd November Clapham Common, Windmill Drive, SW4 9DE www.winterville.co.uk

Winterland

Fulham’s Enchanted Forest

Fulham’s first ever Thameside beach will be transformed into an enchanted woodland wonderland this winter. There’ll be a heated pergola which’ll be home to giant feasting tables, heated tents with fur-lined sofas, riverside igloos and winter lodges. Grab a drink from either of the two bars and head to the adult playground which will feature neon curling lanes, mini golf, ping pong and prosecco pong. Food on offer will be courtesy of Jimmy Garcia of Jimmy’s lodge, so expect the gooey-est fondues and raclette burgers. Opens now Albert Wharf, Fulham, SW6 2TY www.winterlandlondon.com

The Winter Forest

Festive Fairytale Forest

You’ll forget you’re in London at Broadgate’s Winter Forest what with the towering pine trees will be covered in biodegradable snow and twinkling fairy lights. Outside the forest you’ll find the Winter Market, which will host 5 indpendent artisan vendors including The Amazing Chocolate Workshop, The Somerset Ploughmen, and Wonderland Collective, so look no further for all your Christmas shopping needs. The square will also become home to a new installation by British artist David Ogle, entitled Lumen, which features neon trees and immerses visitors in a world of light and colour. The Winter Forest will be hosting a series of events throughout winter, so keep your eyes peeled for more details. Opens now Broadgate, EC2M 3WA www.thewinterforest.co.uk

Social Fun & Games Club at Roof East

Rooftop Fun and Games

If you’ve missed out on tickets until now, you’re in luck because Social Fun & Games have released more for December. Indeed that means you still have the chance to try your hand at curling and dine in an igloo. Get cosy in your igloo while you enjoy sharing platters courtesy of either Jimmy’s Lodge or Crazy Pig, before hitting the neon-lit curling lanes. Save your visit to the Ski Lodge Bar until the end because you’ll be served up ski-shots – yes – shots lined up on a ski, and let’s be honest, you won’t be winning any curling games after this. 45a Broadway, Stratford, E15 1XD www.roofeast.com