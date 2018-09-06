The start of term is approaching, and whether you are heading off to school, college or university, it’s time to stock up on your classroom essentials. There are endless must-haves, but if you are looking for something a little different, there are a variety of innovative and fun gadgets guaranteed to transform how you work (and play!).

August International EP650 over-ear Bluetooth headphones- RRP £49.95 Available in gold, silver, blue, white, red and black

The new EP650 over-ear Bluetooth headphones are ideal for uni and college students, combining a comfortable and stylish design with the latest technology including Bluetooth 4.2, NFC and aptX Low Latency (LL) functionality. Offering the best listening experience, a dedicated ‘August Audio App’ allows users to customise and save the sound settings to their liking as well as access all their stored music quickly and easily, meaning they can focus on their work and not on their playlist.

NUU Mobile G3 smartphone – RRP £249/€274

Upgrade your usual smartphone with the affordable yet premium G3, which features an impressive spec and design on a student budget.

The G3 lets you communicate and navigate seamlessly due to its many features including an Octa-Core processor that gives you 25% more power efficiency, 5.7” 18:9 HD+ screen, dual curved glass design, dual rear camera, optimised selfie front camera, 4GB RAM and 64GB memory and facial recognition and fingerprint security function. All the smartphone essentials for a fraction of the cost!

Groov-e Kidz Wireless Headphones £29.99 – Tesco and groov-e.co.uk

Learning has gone digital, with even homework coming via our computer screens. These stylish yet durable headphones are the perfect learning companion for kids, whether they want to play educational games on their tablet or listen to their favourite tunes while they study. Comfortable with an adjustable ear band and soft ear pads, they will fit any child’s head and a 40mm driver ensures great sound quality.

RocketBook Everlast – RRP £34.99,

Available in infinity black, atomic red, midnight blue and Neptune teal

The Everlast notebook provides a classic pen and paper experience, yet is built for the digital age. This is perfect for eco-conscious students, allowing you to reduce your waste as you study. Although it feels like a traditional notebook, the Everlast is endlessly reusable and connected to all of your favourite cloud services.

When you write using any pen from the Pilot Frixion line, your writing sticks to Everlast pages like regular paper. But add a drop of water… and the notebook erases like magic.

If you fancy a smaller size, RocketBook also have the RocketBook Mini for just £15.99!

RocketBook Colour – RRP £19.99

The Colour notebook brings the time-honoured drawing experience to the mobile generation. Create colourful drawings with crayons, markers and coloured pencils, then instantly send or save them using a mobile device and the Rocketbook App.

The Colour works with the entire Crayola line of dry-erase products.

Groov-e DAB Portable Boombox – RRP 64.99

It’s not all work and no play! The Groov-e DAB Portable Boombox is ideal for university hall dorms; with an old-school CD player, 20 preset radio stations and a 3.5mm aux input for playing your tunes. An impressive power of 1.5W on both speakers means you’ll get great audio quality too with the telescopic antenna providing the best FM sound. And, if you are working late you can even plug in your headphones to listen without waking the neighbours!

