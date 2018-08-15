Life’s a Picnic with Vital Baby

Over the summer holidays parents will be looking for fun filled activities to occupy little ones on long sunny days. Nothing beats a simple picnic in the park, families spending quality time together and making the most of the outdoors and all nature has to offer!

Vital Baby have everything you need to create the ultimate picnic hamper, take a look at these handy essentials for any family picnic…

Aquaint Sanitising Water: An essential before tucking into picnic goodies, Vital Baby’s Aquaint Sanitising Water is 100% natural and kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria in seconds. Available in a handy 50ml travel size, it’s worth popping in any picnic basket!

On The Go Weaning Set: Vital Baby’s On The Go Weaning Set has been cleverly designed with easy-scoop sides and a non-spill lid to ensure there are no messy spills whilst on the move. Featuring a hygienic spoon cover too, its perfect for using out and about.

No More Mess Trap-a-Snack™: It’s always a good idea to have lots of snacks piled up for a picnic. The ingenious No More Mess Trap-a-Snack enables little ones to carry their own snacks whilst out and about. With a SoftGrip handle and soft slatted lid especially made for little hands, this cool gadget will mean there are no messy spills on family days out!

Prep ‘n’ Go Food Pots: The Prep ’n’ Go Food Pots are the ideal way to store food while on the move, whether that be chopped up fruit or your little ones’ purees. These generously sized pots have a secure non-spill, clip-on lid, so there will be no leaks or spills on route!

Non-Spill Cups: Vital Baby have a wide selection of non-spill cups for all little ones and toddlers, an essential to keep children hydrated in the summer sun. From Soft Spout Trainer Cups with Handles through to Toddler Straw Cups, there’s a cup for all ages!

Hand and Face Wipes: Clean muddy little hands and wipe little mouths clean with Vital Baby’s deliciously-fragranced and hypoallergenic Fruity Hand and Face Wipes!

Well thought out and designed product will make mum and dads life a bit easier!

www.vitalbaby.com

