Café Rouge launches new kids menu (avec petit pois)

As Brits get ready for the summer holidays, Café Rouge is introducing a new kids menu that looks set to keep younger guests entertained as the mercury rises and Brits get set for long, continental-style lazy breakfasts, lunches and dinners en famille.

The local bistro, which sells a kilogram of moules every minute, is putting quality time back on the menu for families as it launches an all new kids offer, featuring crudités, fruit salad and chicken goujons with peas and sweetcorn for mini guests (aged 0-6) and sustainable seafood friendly favourites including Plaice Goujons and mini moules for kids (aged 7-12).

Allergen menus and gluten free options can also be requested, and parents can treat their family without breaking the bank this summer with a Kids Eat for £1 offer running for the duration of the summer holidays (Saturday 21st July – Friday 7th September).

Younger guests will also be able to enjoy an activity bag created in partnership with Honest Kids featuring colouring crayons, activity sheets and a packet of cress seeds to encourage mini guests to grown their own cress head.

Café Rouge is a French-styled bistro with over 78 sites across the UK. Café Rouge specialises in recreating core classic French dishes with Executive Chef, Bruno Balle, at the helm of their kitchen.

www.caferouge.com/

