Philips ADR 810 Dash Cam is easy to install with good instructions and immediate peace of mind that your good driving is recorded.

Dash Cam Automatic Features

Automatic recording as soon as you power the ADR 810

In a collision, it automatically saves an emergency recording and prevents overwriting

A clever fatigue index produces a visual and audible warning message when the driver should take a rest

Instant replay function helps clarify responsibility on the spot with date/time stamped proof

The ADR 810 captures the sharpest details day and night with optimised night view

Everything is in the box although it does need a Class 10 MicroSD, which can be bought at the same time.

Neat, tidy and easy. Drive Safe and Legal. £139.99 from

Dash Cam Specifications:

Interface: Mini USB 2.0, HDMI, Speaker

File Format: .MOV, H.264 video compression

Fixed Lens: 156° super wide angle lens

Internal Memory: 64Mb SPI Flash

RAM: 64M x 16 bit DDR2 SDRAM

Recording Time: 160min @16GB in Full HD

Display: 2.7″ LCD

G-sensor

Auto exposure

Improved night visibility

LCD Auto Off

Date and time stamp

Seamless loop recording

Video resolution: Full HD (1920 x1080p) @30fps

Recording media (ext. Memory): Micro SD card (upto 32GB)

Accessories Included