Philips ADR 810 Dash Cam is easy to install with good instructions and immediate peace of mind that your good driving is recorded.
Dash Cam Automatic Features
- Automatic recording as soon as you power the ADR 810
- In a collision, it automatically saves an emergency recording and prevents overwriting
- A clever fatigue index produces a visual and audible warning message when the driver should take a rest
- Instant replay function helps clarify responsibility on the spot with date/time stamped proof
- The ADR 810 captures the sharpest details day and night with optimised night view
- A 156° wide angle lens captures more of the road with this super wide angle lens
- Everything is in the box although it does need a Class 10 MicroSD, which can be bought at the same time.
- Neat, tidy and easy.£139.99 from Drive Safe and Legal.
Dash Cam Specifications:
- Interface: Mini USB 2.0, HDMI, Speaker
- File Format: .MOV, H.264 video compression
- Fixed Lens: 156° super wide angle lens
- Internal Memory: 64Mb SPI Flash
- RAM: 64M x 16 bit DDR2 SDRAM
- Recording Time: 160min @16GB in Full HD
- Display: 2.7″ LCD
- G-sensor
- Auto exposure
- Improved night visibility
- LCD Auto Off
- Date and time stamp
- Seamless loop recording
- Video resolution: Full HD (1920 x1080p) @30fps
- Recording media (ext. Memory): Micro SD card (upto 32GB)
Accessories Included
- Accessories: 12v cable, mounting bracket
- Power cable length: 4m
- Power: 12-24v car adaptor