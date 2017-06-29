Philips ADR 810 Dash Cam

Philips ADR 810 Dash Cam is easy to install with good instructions and immediate peace of mind that your good driving is recorded.

Dash Cam Automatic Features

  • Automatic recording as soon as you power the ADR 810
  • In  a collision, it automatically saves an emergency recording and prevents overwriting
  • A clever fatigue index produces a visual and audible warning message when the driver should take a rest
  • Instant replay function helps clarify responsibility on the spot with date/time stamped proof
  • The ADR 810 captures the sharpest details day and night with optimised night view
  • A 156° wide angle lens captures more of the road with this super wide angle lens
  • Everything is in the box although it does need a Class 10 MicroSD, which can be bought at the same time.
  • Neat, tidy and easy.£139.99 from Drive Safe and Legal.

Dash Cam Specifications:

  • Interface: Mini USB 2.0, HDMI, Speaker
  • File Format: .MOV, H.264 video compression
  • Fixed Lens: 156° super wide angle lens
  • Internal Memory: 64Mb SPI Flash
  • RAM: 64M x 16 bit DDR2 SDRAM
  • Recording Time: 160min @16GB in Full HD
  • Display: 2.7″ LCD
  • G-sensor
  • Auto exposure
  • Improved night visibility
  • LCD Auto Off
  • Date and time stamp
  • Seamless loop recording
  • Video resolution: Full HD (1920 x1080p) @30fps
  • Recording media (ext. Memory): Micro SD card (upto 32GB)

Accessories Included

  • Accessories: 12v cable, mounting bracket
  • Power cable length: 4m
  • Power: 12-24v car adaptor

