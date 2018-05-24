Drusillas Park in May

Tuesday 29th May

Owlette and Gekko from the PJ Masks

It’s time to be a hero! After fighting their way through the night Owlette and Gekko from the PJ Masks will be saving the day at Drusillas Park. The heroic pair will be appearing in the Events Arena at intervals throughout the day. Mystery and adventure is waiting, make sure you don’t miss Gekko’s debut appearance! For more information please telephone 01323 874100 or visit the website at www.drusillas.co.uk

Hello Kitty

Wednesday 30th May

Hello Kitty will return to her home at Drusillas on 20 dates during the year! Visit her in her beautiful themed house and have a souvenir photo taken with the cutest girl herself. Meet and greet opportunities will operate at intervals throughout the day. For more information please telephone 01323 874100 or visit the website at www.drusillas.co.uk

Drusillas Park Alfriston

East Sussex BN26 5QS

