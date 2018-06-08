A revolutionary baby sleep bag, the Grobag, is designed to keep your baby sleeping soundly. This new way of putting your babies to bed will means more shut-eye for all including mum and dad.

Their phenomenal success of Ollie the Owl, the adorable and award winning sleep companion, the Gro Company has expanding the wise owl’s collection with three new products.

Grosnug is a 2in1 swaddle for newborns

Grosuit has quilted sleeves keeping your baby’s arms warm with no need for additional bedding or layers. Grosuits are intended for use in cold weather

The Grobag is a baby sleep bag

Two new super cute and calming animal themed prints are sure to keep little ones settled this summer.

Busy Bears is an adorable new design in the breathable 1.0 Tog Lightweave Grobag; available for 0-36 months. Using a soft colour palette, this neutral design features grey, white and blue bears huddled up for a much-needed rest.

Using a similar colour palette, the new Lions and Tigers Grosnug offers the perfect solution for little ones arriving this summer! Reassuringly snug on top whilst providing a hip healthy leg space the Grosnug, which is now in a new neutral animal design, will keep newborns safe and secure.

All washable and lovely and soft fabric. Their website allows you to shop for age or product giving you maximum choice with easy navigation for busy new parents

From £10 Grosuit; £24.99 Grosnug; From £29.99 (Grobag) www.gro-store.com

