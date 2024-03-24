National Bed Month for Families

SnüzPod Studio | RRP: from £149 | Stockist: Snüz

Introducing the all-new SnüzPod Studio, the new lifestyle bedside crib created for the modern parent! A stylish choice for today’s parent, the refined design offers a sleep solution crafted for modern living. Bold in character, SnüzPod Studio, truly celebrates a parents’ personal style and grown-up interior, uniquely enabling them to retain their identity as they transition into parenthood. With high-quality and sustainably sourced solid wood, the SnüzPod Studio is crafted for comfort, lightweight and portable. Available as part of the Studio Edit in 7 city inspired styles, to compliment different spaces and lifestyles.

SnüzPod4 | RRP: from £219 | Stockist: Snüz

The UK’s bestselling bedside crib, SnüzPod4 for a cosy night’s sleep this spring! Featuring a reflux leg to soothe, rocking stand and a breathable supportive mattress. it promotes optimum sleep for little ones, helping parents and baby get all the benefits of a great night’s sleep from the day they are brought home. Available as part of the Natural Edit, in a range of wooden textures and tones inspired by nature.

SnüzCloud | RRP: from £29.95 | Stockist: Snüz

Keep baby snug with the ultimate baby sleep aid SnüzCloud, to comfort and settle little ones to sleep. With 4 unique soothing sounds and calming light options, the aid is soft, portable and can be attached to any crib, cot, pram or car seat.

SnüzPouch | RRP: from £45.95 | Stockist: Snüz

Zip, change and sleep this spring with the SnüzPouch, a new collection of stylish babies sleeping bags. With a handy nappy change zip to make changes quick and easy, it reduces disturbance for the most peaceful snooze. Available in a range of seasonal togs, sizes and patterns, the SnüzPouch is made of super soft and snug cotton.

SnüzCurve| RRP: from £84.95 | Stockist: Snüz

Sleep soundly during pregnancy with the SnüzCurve, the first pregnancy pillow with innovative Kneeblade™ to guide the body into that perfect sleep position. Created with health professionals and experts, the unique shape comforts and supports the whole body, while remaining fresh and clean. Every SnüzCurve comes with an exclusive sleep support video series, to help guide mums through pregnancy.

SnüzBaskit | RRP: from £89.95 | Stockist: Snüz

Meet the SnüzBaskit for the perfect spring slumber. The modern Moses Basket alternative, chosen by parents who want a safe, snug and secure sleep for their little ones. Stronger, larger and lighter than traditional baskets, SnüzBaskits unique features offer the gift of a perfect night’s sleep.

SnüzKot | RRP: from £349 | Stockist: Snüz

Snooze in peace in Scandi style with the SnüzKot, a nursery essential that grows! Modern and minimal in design, the cot transforms from cot to toddler bed – with the additional junior bed extension for up to 10 years. Now available in new elevated textures and styles and matching furniture, inspired by nature.