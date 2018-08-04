KEEP YOUR KIDS COOL THIS SUMMER EVEN WITHOUT A HOSEPIPE!

As temperatures hit record highs and the glorious summer weather looks set to continue throughout the school holidays, ebay.co.uk has created a survival kit for parents looking to keep their little ones cool and calm during staycation season.

Portable Hand Held Water Spray Misting Fan £5.49

This bright coloured hand mister is a big favourite amongst kids and adults alike – it’s a summer heat essential!

Ice lolly moulds £12.99

Ice lollies are a family favourite and a great way to cool down. Why not add some fresh fruit chunks for a healthy and colourful summer treat.

Rechargeable Battery Operated Mini Fan £3.59

Cool breeze is a big winner for little people and a portable battery operated mini fan is a great way to keep your little one cool. The sound may even send them off to sleep at nap time…perfect.

Self-tying water balloons £6.24

A great game to play with kids is water balloons. Helps hand eye coordination and keeps kids cool and giggling all afternoon.

Shake it Make it Ice Cream Maker for Kids £7.98

Summer’s greatest essential is ice-cream. This easy shake-it ice-cream maker is no fuss and a delicious sweet treat for kids of all ages.

Baby monitor thermometer £6.99

Ensure your little ones are safe and cool this summer with this baby monitor thermometer.

Instant cooling towel £4.95

Keep cool with this scientifically engineered towel – perfectly designed to absorb water and remain cold for up to 2 hours!

Cooling baby stroller liners £2.92

Save your baby from getting hot and bothered when in their pram with a baby cooling mat

In addition to all these cool kids products, ebay has curated a whole Staycations Essentials Hub at ebay.co.uk for all your family staycation must haves at https://www.ebay.co.uk/rpp/featured-events/staycationessentials



