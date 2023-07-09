Luxury Lodge in Devon

Luxury lodge destination launches full resort offering in time for summer staycations

Pack your bags and make a beeline for the Devonshire countryside as fun, frolics and a jam-packed itinerary of adventure awaits…

Following a hugely successful first stage launch earlier this year of The Mole Resort, L+R Hotels has announced full completion of the highly-anticipated North Devon destination, which now features 58 premium eco-conscious lodges, 39 hotel rooms, over 40 adventure activities and an all-new bistro and bar – just in time for summer 2023.

Set in 125 acres, The Mole Resort is a countryside lodge destination combining stunning lodge and hotel accommodation, locally-sourced ingredients and dishes for inspired dining – and a myriad of indoor and outdoor activities for both the young and young at heart.

To mark the occasion, The Mole Resort has launched a number of exciting opening offers and incentives, including a 30% discount off a seven-night stay.

Activities – led by a dedicated and experienced team – include indoor and outdoor swimming; golf, axe throwing; archery; attack sense; and disc golf to name but a few.

Federico Aresti, General Manager, said: “This is one summer staycation destination you’re not going to want to miss out on this year. Our simple message is ‘fabulous stays and active days’, which is exactly what The Mole Resort is all about. Not only will our guests be able to relax in their lodges surrounded by spectacular countryside views, but there’s plenty for them to do, both within the resort, and with ready access to world-class beaches and outstanding countryside nearby. It’s the perfect place for families, groups and couples to do as much or as little as they like, and our team is excited to welcome them this summer.”

Guests can choose one of the self-catering lodges which sleep up to eight people, from £206 per lodge per night.

The lodges accommodate all party sizes thanks to their selection of two bed, three bed and four bed spaces, boast a large deck with outdoor dining, hot tubs, fully equipped kitchens and, of course, unrivalled views; many of the lodges also accommodate dogs. As well as the option to self-cater in the lodges, guests can also enjoy breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks in the on-site restaurant and bar or head to the locally stocked Farm Shop in the resort’s Hub, which offers cooking ingredients, snacks and drinks, as well as dog treats.

The £25 million redevelopment investment resort is one of the latest ventures in the L+R Hotels portfolio which spans the UK, Continental Europe, the US and the Caribbean, in many of the world’s most sought-after locations.

For more information on The Mole Resort and to book visit: www.themoleresort.co.uk