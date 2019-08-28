Yoga Poses for Parents to Overcome Back Pain

Being parents to a bundle of joy is the best blessing you can ever have. It’s a wonderful moment for both parents. However, parenting also brings a lot of physical stress which in turn can lead to backaches or pain.

When your back is aching, even the simplest of tasks can give you a sweat. So, what’s the way out? Well, taking only a few minutes out of your busy schedule to practice yoga is all that you need to get rid of that nagging pain in your back. The ancient science has time and again proved that with only a few minutes dedicated to practicing every day; one can easily attain a fit and healthy body. Don’t believe it? Just search online or talk to people who have been a part of yoga teacher training in India, Thailand or any other place and see what they have to say about their health after they started practicing yoga.

So, here we will discuss some of the relatively easy yoga poses which you can practice in your free time and be the proud owner of a healthy and fit body.

Salamba Bhujangasana (Sphinx Pose)

Lie down on your belly with the legs together, forearms placed flat on the mat and chin on the mat.

The elbows should be under the shoulders.

Take a deep breath, press on the forearms and lift your chest and head off the mat.

Squeeze your thighs, engage the kneecaps and keep the elbows as close as possible.

Drop your shoulders and gaze straight in front.

Hold the pose for at least 8-10 breaths.

Exhale and release gently.

Apart from strengthening your back, the pose also strengthens your core body and opens up the chest.

Uttanasana (Standing Forward Fold)

Standing in the Mountain Pose, exhale and bend forward from the hips.

You can bend the knees slightly or keep them straight.

Bring your palms to the mat and try to press your head against the knees.

Feel the stretch and try to straighten the legs as much as possible.

Stay in this position for 7-8 breaths.

Release gently and come back to the Mountain Pose.

A great asana for your back, the Standing Forward Fold is also good stimulating the digestive organs, endocrine and nervous system.

Supta Matsyendrasana (Supine Spinal Twist)

Lie down on your back.

Bring your arms to a T-position with the palms down.

Bend your right knee and keep your right foot on the left knee.

Breathe out and take your right knee over to the left such that your spine is twisted.

Your shoulders should be flat.

Breathe in and relax your body and stay in this position for 9-10 breaths.

Release gently and repeat the same on the other side.

Regular practice of this asana stretches your back muscles, lengthens the spine and the spinal discs are hydrated as well.

Utthita Trikonasana (Extended Triangle Pose)

Stand on your mat in Mountain Pose.

Upon exhalation, take your left foot back by about three to four feet and place it parallel to your mat’s back edge.

Slightly angle your left foot and keep the legs straight.

Take a deep breath and extend your arms to shoulder height parallel to the mat.

By hinging at your right hip extend the right hand down to the mat.

Point your left arm towards the ceiling.

You can gaze towards your left hand.

Stay in the position for half a minute and release.

Repeat on the other side.

Your entire back, abdominal and neck muscles are stretched with this pose. The asana also reduces stiffness of the knees, shoulders and neck.

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog Pose)

Start on all fours and press your hands firmly on the mat.

Press your hips up and lift the tailbone to keep your back straight.

Your feet should be hip-width apart and press the heel on the mat so that you feel the stretch.

Keeping your legs straight, look at your navel.

Experience the stretch and stay in this position for at least a minute.

Release gently and relax.

Apart from deeply stretching your back, this asana also helps you build upper strength and open up the chest.

Practicing these 5 asanas daily at a specific time will help you to make your back muscles stronger and help you get relief from back pain.

For the overall fitness of your body, you should also include pranayama (yogic breathing exercises) in your regime.

Nadi Shodhanam Pranayam or alternate nostril breathing is a wonderful way to slow down your exhalation and inhalation and regulate prana (energy) equally through the right and left side of your body.

To practice the pose, follow the steps as described below:

Sit in sukhasana in a comfortable space which is free from distractions.

Close your eyes and engage in a couple of deep breaths (through your nose).

With the help of Vishnu Mudra, alternately close one side of your nose using last two fingers and the other side using your thumb.

Keep the exhalation and inhalation count same for each (say for example, 5 breaths).

Repeat the same for 4-5 rounds.

The combination of the asanas and the breathing technique will not only bid goodbye to your back pain but also help you to feel healthier, happier and stronger. Practicing the same for a month will bring profound benefits to your body as well as mind. You’ll feel a lot calmer and the ability to handle stressful situations will not be a pain anymore.

So, what are you waiting for? Start your yoga regimen from today and welcome bliss in your life.

Author Bio :

Manmohan Singh is a passionate Yogi, Yoga Teacher and a Traveller in India. He organize 200 hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh. Manmohan Singh conducts Yoga Teacher Training in India in different cities. He loves writing and reading books related to yoga, health, nature, Himalayas and Trekking in India.

