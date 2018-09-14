Evans Cycles launch national ‘Bike to school’ competition for UK primary schools

Evans Cycles, the UK’s leading specialist bike shop, has today announced the launch of its new ‘Bike to school’ Poetry Competition. Aimed at educating children about the wider benefits of cycling, the initiative will see primary schools across the UK create cycling themed poems in order to win a day with six-time Olympic champion, Sir Chris Hoy.

It’s no secret that cycling can have a hugely positive impact on well-being. Whether you’re a seasoned expert or just starting to learn how to ride a bike, we all share in the mental, fitness and environmental benefits of pedal power. In order to help raise awareness of these and inspire the next generation of cyclists, Evans Cycles have teamed up with Sir Chris Hoy to offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for one lucky winner.

For the chance to win a British Cycling HSBC UK Go-Ride cycling skills session with Olympic hero Sir Chris Hoy, along with a set of Sir Chris’ cycling adventure-packed Flying Fergus children’s books for the school library, primary schools must simply send in a short poem to illustrate the benefits of cycling. In addition to this, three runner-up schools will also receive a British Cycling HSBC UK Go-Ride session as well as a set of Flying Fergus books.

To help schools gain inspiration for their poems, the team at Evans Cycles have pulled together an auxiliary Resource Pack. This can be downloaded from Evans Cycles’ website and contains a selection of fun classroom-based activities, such as a bike component word search, task to design the bike of the future, and a cycling word bank.

Only one poem can be submitted per school and it can be written either by an individual pupil or be a group effort. The poems will be judged by a panel including Sir Chris Hoy, and the winning entry will be the poem considered to be the most original and creative, with the best connection to cycling.

All entries for the competition must be received by midnight 29th October 2018. Entries may be submitted by email or by post, with space for writing the poem reserved at the back of the Resource Pack.

Commenting on the competition, Sir Chris Hoy said: “I’m really excited to be involved with the Evans Cycles ‘Bike to school’ competition. Now launching my 9th Flying Fergus children’s book, and with a range of kids-specific HOY bikes, i’ve long been invested in helping to inspire the next generation of cyclists. I hope all of the kids enjoy the activities we’ve created for them and can’t wait to read their poems!”

Evans Cycles CEO Alan Fort added: “We are delighted to unveil the Evans Cycles ‘Bike to school’ competition. Cycling, in all its different forms, has so many benefits for both individuals and our wider society. With children just returning to school after a long summer break, and National Poetry Day just around the corner, what better time to highlight some of these to the next generation of cyclists and offer one lucky school the opportunity of a lifetime”

To find out more information about how to enter the Evans Cycles ‘Bike to school’ competition, please visit:

https://www.evanscycles.com/bike-to-school-poetry-competition

