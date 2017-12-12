Good Sounds and more

Snuggly Rascals Comfortable Headphones for Kids

Snuggly Rascals have created comfortable headphones especially for kids that both look great and sound great! They are ultra-comfortable with a snuggly, soft fleece fabric enclosing adjustable flat speakers that make the headphones perfect for travelling. Machine washable and size adjustable, they are suitable for any size kid’s head and with loads of funky designs there is sure to be one (or more!) that they love.

The company also donate 10% of profits to a different charity every month so not only are you keeping your kids happy (and quiet!) but you can also feel good about helping many causes around the world.– Available from £14.99 from Snuggly Rascals and Argos Online

The Very Merry Christmas Game is the Family Game of Presents, Crackers, Christmas Songs… and Sprouts!

Move around the board collecting presents (present cards) to put in your stocking. Presents have a value depending on whether they’re nice… or naff. Watch out for the two dreaded sprout cards as they could have a bad effect and make you lose out… The player with the best presents at the end of the game is the winner. All the joys of Christmas in this one box! – available for £30.00 from Debenhams

Bitmore® VR Eye™ VR Headset with Bluetooth controller

The Bitmore® VR Eye Mini™ VR headset utilizes your smartphone, & it is compatible with hundreds of free and inexpensive VR apps available online. So whether you want to watch 3D movies, explore new worlds, play immersive games or you’re just looking for a quick departure from real life’s reality – there’s something for everyone.

Just load up your chosen piece of virtual content, slot your smartphone into the rugged plastic enclosure, put it up to your eyes then adjust the lenses and comfortable head straps to your liking. It’s never been easier (or more affordable) to explore these vivid new environments from the comfort of your living room. – Available for £15.99 from Bitmore

Bitmore® Blast-AR™ AR Gun

Welcome to the world of Augmented Reality (AR)! The Bitmore Blast-AR, AR gun allows you to immerse yourself in a world of fiction and reality. Download the free AR Gun App for iOS or Android, and blast away at enemies that only you can see.

Games Included: UFO Invasion, Crazy Aircraft, Space Wars, Catching Fish, Coin Collector, Spider Fight, No Stick Shooter and The Walkers (Zombie) with more games being added to the App regularly.

Wraps wearable earphones

Turn your earphones into a fashion accessory and never get them tangled again Lost numerous pairs already? Want your headphones to sound good AND look good? Wearing headphones is not just about listening to music, it’s about how you look listening to music! Wraps were created from this concept but took it a step further by making the wraps permanently wearable, whether wearing them in your ears or on your wrist.– Available for £19.99 from Wraps

Wraps Special Edition Earphones

Rainbow and Berry style of the innovative wearable headphones – Available for £29.99 from Wraps

Brainwavz BLU-100 Bluetooth 4.0 aptX Earphones

The Brainwavz BLU-100 boasts style in a wireless Bluetooth capacity, taking audio listening to a whole new exciting level. Enhanced for audio quality and designed for easy mobility, the BLU-100 houses a micro 60mAh battery that will delivery 4 hours of continuous audio playback, 100 hours of standby and can be fully charged in under 2hrs. With a range of 30ft (10m), you can use the BLU-100 as close or as far away from your audio source with no disruption to audio quality or performance and what’s more no more long cables or tangles! – available for £33.94 from www.brainwavzaudio.com

Brainwavz Hengja desk headphone hanger (no more tripping over wires in their teen caves!)

The Brainwavz Hengja is a practical headphone desk hanger that is suitable for large or small headphones of almost any weight. Its all metal construction allows the Hengja to be both sturdy and stylish, with no chances of it bending when even the heaviest of headphones are placed on it.

Built and designed as a strong, durable, reliable headphone accessory, the Brainwavz Hengja allows headphones to sit comfortably on its stand as its clamped to your desk, table or shelving unit. Available for £11.57 from www.brainwavzaudio.com

