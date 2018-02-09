Harlequins Ladies Rugby World Record

Following record viewing figures of the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup, Harlequins Ladies, currently sitting second on the Tyrrells Premier 15s, are aiming to welcome a world record crowd for a women’s club match and the biggest crowd for a women’s match outside of a Women’s Rugby World Cup Final, to The Twickenham Stoop in March.

Tickets have now gone on sale for Harlequins Ladies vs Richmond FC which will take place at The Twickenham Stoop on Saturday 10th March.

As part of the matchday celebrations, Harlequins will also be celebrating their wider commitment to women’s and girls’ rugby with a pre-match community club tournament, coaching clinics and Switch sessions held by the Harlequins Foundation. Switch, launched by the Harlequins Foundation in 2016, is a programme aimed at encouraging more girls to get involved in the game.

Tickets for match are £10 for Adults and £5 for Juniors and can be purchased here.

