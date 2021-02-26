Win a Copy of Minecraft

In the second official Minecraft novel from the Sunday Times bestselling author of Minecraft: The Island, a stranded hero stumbles upon another castaway-and discovers that teamwork might just be the secret to survival. The Minecraft series is for middle grade readers (8-12) will be publishing on the 2nd March 2021 (Hardback, Century, £12:99). Available here

Minecraft is of course hugely popular, and has seen a remarkable increase in kids using it as an education and socialising tool during home schooling. Minecraft: The Mountain explores friendship, isolation and finding hope in a dark situation with the support of new friends. It’s a wonderfully entertaining and uplifting read for kids aged 8 – 12 and particularly great for gaming enthusiastic kids and reluctant readers.

Wandering a vast, icy tundra, the explorer has never felt more alone. Is there anything out here? Did I do the right thing by leaving the safety of my island? Should I give up and go back? So many questions, and no time to ponder-not when dark is falling and dangerous mobs are on the horizon.

Gurgling zombies and snarling wolves lurk in the night, and they’re closing in. With nowhere to hide, the lone traveller flees up a mountain, trapped and out of options . . . until a mysterious figure arrives, fighting off the horde singlehandedly. The unexpected saviour is Summer, a fellow castaway and master of survival in these frozen wastes. Excited to find another person in this strange, blocky world, the explorer teams up with Summer, whose impressive mountain fortress as a safe haven . . . for now. But teamwork is a new skill for two people used to working alone. If they want to make it home, they will have to learn to work together-or risk losing everything.

ABOUT MINECRAFT:

With over 100 million players of all ages worldwide, Minecraft is a global phenomenon described as ‘virtual Lego’. It is a hugely entertaining virtual world to lose yourself in as well as an education tool, creative community and hobby for millions worldwide. Merging elements of architecture, mining, crafting, farming and engineering, governments around the world are even discussing using the game to teach millions how to code, to redesign real cities, and to curb climate change.

ABOUT MAX BROOKS:

The author Max Brooks is a global bestselling author, and himself a huge Minecraft fan and a passionate advocate for why Minecraft is an essential learning tool for kids, especially those with dyslexia like him. His graphic novels include The Extinction Parade, GI Joe: Hearts and Minds and the #1 New York Times bestseller The Harlem Hellfighter. Max is also a public speaker, and a Minecraft enthusiast, which he regularly plays with his teenage son.

