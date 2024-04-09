Helping Kids with Hay Fever Enjoy the Outdoors this Spring

Spring is a great time for children and families to get back outdoors. However, it’s not so great if you, your child or partner suffers from hay fever, as spring is the peak tree pollen season. Help is at hand, though, with HayMax organic drug-free allergen barrier balms, to help you and your family enjoy the outdoors again.

Hay fever, or seasonal allergic rhinitis, is the most common allergy and is thought to affect almost half the UK population. It is an allergic reaction to pollen and other airborne allergens such as fungal spores. The two main types of pollen which affect hay fever sufferers in the UK are grass pollen and tree pollen. Tree pollen starts in February or March and peaks in April and May and affects around 25% of hay fever sufferers.

HayMax was the original natural, organic, drug-free prevention for hay fever sufferers and is now in its 20th year. Leading the way for almost 2 decades, HayMax has now won over 60 awards, including for 2023 a BizzieBaby Award, British Made Award, Enterprise Award, Soil Association BOOM Award, Global 100 Award and Corporate America Today Annual Award.

HayMax is a balm that is applied around the rim of the nostrils and bones of the eyes to help prevent pollen and other airborne allergens getting into the body. It has been proven to trap over one third of pollen before it gets in the body [1]. Less pollen, less reaction.

As HayMax is organic, drug-free and non-drowsy, it is suitable for pregnant and breastfeeding mums, children, drivers, machine operators, and during sports and exams. It is available in 5 varieties – Pure, Lavender, Aloe Vera, Frankincense and HayMax Kids – each an equally effective barrier to pollen.

HayMax Kids is great for nursery and primary school children with its striking packaging and superhero characters. It is suitable for toddlers* and older children and it can be taken to school and self-administered. It is applied topically with a finger (or cotton swab), to the rim of the nostrils and bones of the eyes. HayMax Kids is not invasive, is incredibly easy to use and can be applied as often as necessary throughout the day. The small pot easily fits in a child’s pocket or school tray.

Teenage children would prefer one of the other 4 varieties – each an equally effective pollen blocker. There’s HayMax Pure with no added fragrance. HayMax Aloe Vera, specially created to combine the pollen blocking properties of HayMax with the excellent skin soothing properties of Aloe Vera. HayMax Frankincense, containing essential oils; frankincense has been used for centuries for a great variety of things including coughing, asthma and its incense. HayMax Lavender contains essential oils, used for thousands of years for many things including allergies and its scent.

Zoe Naylor comments, “My little girl couldn’t be in the garden without constantly rubbing her eyes and her nose running. This product is so good that the whole family is now using it. Thank you for making something that means my toddler can finally enjoy the garden without irritation!”

Independent university studies show that HayMax traps all types of grass and tree pollen [2] and that HayMax traps over a third of pollen before it enters the body, in addition to dust mite allergens and pet dander [1]. In an independent survey by Allergy UK (the leading national charity providing support, advice and information for those living with allergic disease), 80% of hay fever sufferers say HayMax works [3]. And 94% of people find HayMax quick to be effective; 44% say that it works immediately and a further 35% say that it works within an hour or two [3].

With over 60 awards, doctors in the media regularly talking about it, glamorous Hollyoaks actress, Nadine Mulkerrin posting about HayMax on Instagram, and Olympic athletes having used it successfully, it’s hardly surprising that people are hailing it as their ‘lifesaver’.

HayMax has an rrp of £8.49 per pot and is available from Holland & Barrett, selected Superdrug and Boots, Ocado, independent pharmacies, chemists and health stores and direct from HayMax at www.haymax.biz and on 01525 406600.