Primigi Competition Winners

We now have out winner of a pair of Primigi shoes . Sent out just in time for Christmas

Delicate first steps Shoes

First step shoes for girls. These lovely pink laminated suede/leather are chrome free. . With a removable insole and double Velcro fastening. Won by Angie in Wigan

First step shoes for boys This Primigi light shoe for boys offers a vintage flair and extreme comfort. The rounded toe, padded collar and the reinforced counter make walking more stable and comfortable right from his first steps. The removable insole and the chrome free lining are in leather, the metal parts are nickel-free, to prevent allergic problems. Won by Nina in Crowhurst

Next stage shoes

The Ankle boot for older girls. When they want to do sprints, cartwheels and jumping to the sky. These Primigi shoes come with a special SKY EFFECT SYSTEM insole, made with top quality materials and lined with soft leather, to ensure a comfortable sensation of natural contact to your child’s foot. Black leather size 10 kids with a removable insole and lateral zip. Won by Sam in Guildford

GORE-TEX Sneaker for older boys. Primigi shoes with GORE-TEX have been designed to keep little feet cool and dry. Thanks to the special membrane, inserted between the lining and the upper, the shoes are both waterproof and breathable, even in the coldest and rainiest seasons. These blue-light blue are made from leather/suede and gore-tex. They have a removable insole and velcro + elastic laces for fastening Won by Beth in Clapham

Their attention to details, high-quality materials and continuing technological research set Primigi designs apart. Since 1976 Primigi has been creating soft, light and safe shoes for children around the world.

