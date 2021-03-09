The Jigsaw Revival

Puzzles are also good for the brain. Studies have shown that doing jigsaw puzzles can improve cognition and visual-spatial reasoning. The act of putting the pieces of a puzzle together requires concentration and improves short-term memory and problem solving. (Baylor College of Medicine)

Jigsaws are on the up. With over £100m of sales in the UK last year it is clearly a big market. Last year in the UK over 15m jigsaws sold, people are enjoying the puzzle revival more than ever before.

Jigsaws are great for the mind, real brain food which helps people unwind. Whilst sometimes it is stressful looking for that missing piece or finding the one that fits it is rewarding when finished. Creating a real masterpiece is enjoyable and helps people escape from the stressful world around us. Kikkerland have created a range of unique jigsaws which are great for the whole family.

The Kikkerland Farm Puzzle costs £15 from Kikkerlandeu.com Full of animals and a cute beagle this eye-catching design is ideal for those with a rural love affair. With 1000 pieces it will provide hours of fun.

The Kikkerland Zany Zoo Puzzle costs £15 from Kikkerlandeu.com 796 young artists submitted work to celebrate Earth Day and the 10 best ones were made into this stunning 1000 piece jigsaw.

The Kikkerland Honoured Elders Puzzle costs £15 from Kikkerlandeu.com Was made from a group of children artists who all painted pictures of elders who have helped them in their lives. From foster parents, teachers, grandparents and more.

The Kikkerland Flower Power Puzzle costs £15 from Kikkerlandeu.com a beautiful 1000 piece jigsaw which is full of vibrant colour, ideal from garden lovers.

The Kikkerland Labyrinth Puzzle costs £15 from Kikkerlandeu.com Created to test and challenge the greatest minds. This 1000 piece is a real puzzle to solve.

