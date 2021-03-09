Beat Board-Dom With Taskmaster

Question – Are you Stuck indoors? Bored of watching the same old repeats on TV? Too wet, cold and dark to adventure outside? Missing your mates? Lost your spark? If the answer to all those questions is Yes, (and we very much suspect it might be given the current situation) What should you do about it? It should come as no surprise that more and more individuals and families are shunning their screens and ‘online’ lifestyle, in favour of more meaningful in-person interaction.

Currently worth over £3 billion, the board game market is seeing huge growth and demand, with research suggesting this is set to rise to £8 billion by the end of 2021. Of course, board games are fun, but to be serious for one minute, they are important tools to facilitate communication skills, develop knowledge, as well as improving critical thinking and creative talent.

One particular game you should try to reduce that “board-dom” (very clever right) is Taskmaster; based on the BAFTA award winning TV show, it brings the very essence of this hit programme in the comfort of your home. Compete and complete a series of ludicrous tasks earning as many points as possible to be crowned the ultimate Taskmaster champion.

The challenges are well aligned to the ones on the show (but to an achievable home level). For the most imaginative and inspired amongst you, why not play and compete with your friends remotely once you have decided who gets the enviable roles of being judge or judged. Contents include a fold out Taskmaster house Board complete with Garden, Kitchen, Lab and Living Room task zones, rules sheet, scoreboard, playing pieces, the illustrious Taskmaster Trophy and over 200 sealed task cards including video tasks from Alex Horne himself!

Suitable for up to 3 players and for ages 8+ The Taskmaster Board Game costs £19.99 from John Lewis



