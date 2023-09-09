Getting back-to-school ready: Ex-teacher shares tips for parents

As summer comes to an end, parents across the country are gearing up for the back-to-school season. However, transitioning from the laid-back summer routine to the structured school schedule can be a challenge for both parents and children with searches for “back to school advice” increasing by 280% in the past 30 days.

That’s why life insurance broker Reassured has teamed up with ex-teacher and Positive Psychology Coach Louise Herridge to help parents make the return to school as smooth as possible:

How to Get Your Child Back into a Routine Before School Starts

For parents grappling with the post-summer routine blues, why not take a gradual approach. Begin implementing a slightly later routine about 3-4 days before school starts. Gradually reduce bedtime each night to align with the school bedtime, minimising the abrupt change. Easing in this way helps children transition without feeling the sudden loss of summer fun.

How to Support Your Child with Homework

Routine is a key factor in successful homework completion. Designate a specific night for homework for younger children to establish a consistent habit. For resistant learners, consider tying homework night with a treat. For older students, particularly those entering secondary school, helping them understand their homework timetable is crucial. Regularly checking their homework planner and ensuring teachers adhere to it can prevent overwhelm. Encourage them to use their planner and communicate with teachers if needed.

How to Help Your Kids Find Friends When Going Back to School

Starting a new school can trigger anxiety about making friends. Encouraging children to engage with multiple new classmates rather than clinging to familiar faces. Shifting to positive thinking, like focusing on the potential to make new and enjoyable friendships, can alleviate worries about social connections.

How Can You Help Practice Time Management

Creating a color-coded homework timetable in 20–30-minute slots can aid in time management, especially during GCSE years. Use a timer—20 minutes of focused studying followed by a 10-minute break—for effective learning. Distribute revision time evenly across the week using colour codes.

How to Help Your Child If They’re Feeling Anxious About Going Back to School

Mindful breathing techniques, like Bubble Breaths and Triangle Breathing, can help manage anxiety. Practising these techniques frequently equips children with tools to handle anxiety when it arises.

Tips for Parents to Help Control Their Own Emotions When Their Kids Go Back to School

Seeing children start school triggers a range of emotions. To support your child’s worries, create a secret code or gesture to offer comfort. Use positive language, visualise their positive experiences, and resist sharing negative school stories. Keep busy and indulge in self-care to manage your own emotions.

Getting School Supplies and Uniforms Ready

Streamline your back-to-school shopping by utilising supermarkets for most supplies or ordering online. Avoid last-minute rushes for branded items. Remember, you don’t need to buy everything on the list—schools often provide specific requirements. Utilise stamps and stickers for easy labelling. When it comes to secondary school, choose a larger blazer that serves as functional storage for students.

Spokesperson at Reassured comments on the back-to-school tips: “We understand that transitions, such as the back-to-school season, can bring a mix of emotions for parents and children. Just as planning for the future with life insurance is important, so is planning for the immediate changes in routines and responsibilities that a new school year brings. At Reassured, we’re committed to helping families navigate life’s transitions by providing the financial protection and support they need.”