JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION has stomped its way into London City with an incredible 145,000 tickets sold to date. New tickets have been released through January 15th, 2023, which will allow families and kids to have the ultimate dinosaur experience this holiday season.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition at the London ExCeL is a 20,000 square-foot experience based on one of history’s largest blockbusters, and features scenes inspired by the beloved films. Visitors will have the chance to walk through the world-famous Jurassic Park gates, encounter life-sized dinosaurs, and explore the richly themed environments. With 16 life-sized dinosaurs, guests can have an up-close look at Blue the Velociraptor, stand in awe under a towering Brachiosaurus, and get up close and personal to the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex.

Based only 15-minutes from central London on the newly opened Elizabeth line, this breath- taking attraction is the ultimate family day out for dinosaur fans of all ages. Tickets start at £20 per adult and £13 per child with family and group bundles available.