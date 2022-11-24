National Apprenticeship Week 2022

6 benefits of choosing an apprenticeship, according to a careers mentor Apprenticeships give aspiring individuals a chance to earn and learn in the real world. They are a great way to gain essential experience in exciting industries and a recognised qualification that could give you an edge in the job market. There are many apprenticeship schemes on offer, meaning you can pursue a career in anything from advertising to electrical engineering.

Many young people are considering starting an apprenticeship as a route into the job market. In fact, new starters were up by 43% for the 2021/22 academic year. With National Apprentice Week taking place this week from the 7th -13th February, professional tutor and careers mentor, Richard Evans of The Profs, has shared his 7 reasons why you might consider an apprenticeship. Richard was awarded Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Social Entrepreneur in 2019 and NatWest’s Young Entrepreneur in 2018. He has also conducted over 600 interviews and has successfully supported over 100 students with applications to some of the UK’s most competitive companies.

1) It’s a paid job

An apprenticeship allows you to gain high quality training in your chosen field whilst still earning. This gives you the opportunity to become financially independent. The National Minimum Wage for apprentices is £4.30. This applies to those aged 16-18 and 19 or over who are in their first year of training. Other apprentices are entitled to the normal National Minimum Wage for their age bracket. As a full-time apprentice working 30 hours per week, you can earn a minimum of £130 per week.

2) Dedicated career support

Throughout your apprenticeship, your course providers will offer full support in learning and developing within the trade. An apprenticeship offers dedicated guidance, advice, and long-term support that maintains your progression with your chosen career path.

3) Strengthen your CV

Building transferable skills is attractive to potential employers. With an apprenticeship under your belt, you’ll have gained at least a year in the industry and will have picked up practical knowledge, both of which you can list on your CV. Employers are aware that the skills you learn during an apprenticeship are highly useful and adaptable to any industry, which makes you more in-demand.

4) Build up your contacts

As an apprenticeship involves being part of the day-to-day running of the business, you will meet a lot of people. An apprenticeship course takes between 1 to 4 years to complete, which provides plenty of time to build up your network. Working hard and making a good name for yourself will greatly benefit your future career. Professional contacts will come in handy when you need career advice or mentoring and could even be your foot in the door for your next job.

5) Gain qualifications

Apprenticeships provide a chance to earn valuable qualifications that are relevant to the career you want to pursue. Most apprenticeship schemes will normally integrate an NVQ qualification; intermediate apprentices often work towards an NVQ at Level 2 and advanced apprentices will work towards an NVQ at Level 3.

6) Learn from the experts

Interacting with experts in real time is a key benefit of an apprenticeship. By working alongside experts (those who you ultimately aspire to be), you’ll understand the ins and outs of the profession and learn more about your desired industry. You will also have plenty of chances to ask them questions and gain unique trade insights.

This piece was brought to you by the experts at https://www.theprofs.co.uk