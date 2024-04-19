Tips For Potty Training in Spring

Spring brings warmer weather, and longer days—perfect conditions for starting an important milestone like potty training. This season is ideal for parents looking to transition their toddlers out of diapers, thanks to the favourable conditions that can ease some of the challenges often associated with potty training.

Here are our top tips for making the most of spring to help your toddler smash potty training.

1. Take Advantage of Warmer Weather

Spring’s warmer temperatures mean fewer layers of clothing, which is ideal for toddlers who are learning to use the potty. Dress your child in easy-to-remove outfits, such as pants with elastic waists or dresses that can be easily pulled up or down. This reduces the frustration for little ones who are still mastering the art of undressing for the potty. Potty training pants can also serve as an added reinforcement of confidence with it’s 3 layer soft cotton there to catch any small accidents that may occur.

2. Set Up Outdoor Potty Stations

With the pleasant spring weather, you’ll likely spend more time outdoors. A portable potty, like My Carry Potty, makes it easy to set up convenient training spots in your backyard, on the patio, or even during outings to the park. The accessibility and familiar face of our award-winning potty can make the experience more enjoyable and less intimidating for your child.

3. Use Natural Cues for Routine Building

Spring’s natural rhythms, with its predictable patterns of daylight and weather, can help establish a consistent potty routine. Use morning bird songs or after-lunch sunshine as cues for potty breaks. These natural reminders help children associate the rhythms of the day with regular potty times.

4. Incorporate Spring-Themed Rewards

Motivate your child with spring-themed rewards. Whether it’s stickers with flowers and bugs or a chart with garden themes, tying the rewards to the season can keep the child engaged and excited about progress. You could even use time outside or a special outing to a nearby park as a reward for successful potty attempts.

5. Celebrate with Water Play

Spring is a great time for water play, which can also be an effective learning tool during potty training. Set up a small water table or play area where your child can mimic the potty process with dolls or waterproof toys. This not only teaches the concept of liquid-to-potty association but also makes learning playful and stress-free.

6. Maintain Consistency Even On the Go

With the travel-friendly days of spring, ensure that potty training consistency is maintained during trips out of the house. Bring a My Carry Potty with you in your car or stroller whenever you venture out. This reinforces the training process and helps prevent regression, no matter where you are. The best thing about our potty is that it is specifically designed for convenient use at home and away.

7. Prepare for Nighttime Training

Longer days can lead to changes in sleep schedules, but they also provide an opportunity to reinforce nighttime potty training. Start by reducing liquid intake before bed and ensuring your child uses the potty as part of their bedtime routine. Make use of the extra daylight in the evening to solidify these habits before bedtime.

8. Encourage Independence

Spring’s spirit of growth and independence can inspire similar themes in potty training. Encourage your child to take responsibility where they can, such as washing hands after using the potty, pulling up their own pants, or even helping to clean the potty. This builds confidence and reinforces the learning process.

Spring potty training can be a rewarding and effective experience with the right strategies and a bit of seasonal Spring flair.

Embrace the season’s offerings to make potty training a successful and enjoyable milestone in your child’s development.

Credit: Amanda Jenner, Parenting Expert & Founder of My Carry Potty (https://www.instagram.com/expertamandajenner/)