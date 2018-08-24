AVEENO® Baby Daily Care Baby Wipes, 72 wipes, £2.20

Leaves sensitive baby skin hydrated and protected from the 1st use. AVEENO® Baby Daily Care Baby Wipes, with oat & aloe extract, gently cleanses delicate baby skin and is formulated to help prevent redness.

Paediatrician tested

Soap-free

Fragrance free

For dry & sensitive skin

How to use: Suitable for use all over baby’s body and face every day

www.aveeno.co.uk/products/daily-care-baby-wipes

AVEENO® Baby Daily Care Baby Hair & Body Wash, 300ml, £5.99

Gently cleanses baby’s delicate skin from top to toe without leaving it feeling dry. It leaves hair soft, shiny and easy to comb. Its mild formulation can be used daily. With colloidal oatmeal and oat essence.

Cleanses without leaving baby’s skin dry

Can be used daily

Developed for new-born skin

Paediatrician tested

How to use: Apply during bath time on to baby’s hair and body and rinse thoroughly

www.aveeno.co.uk/products/baby-daily-care-hair-body-wash

AVEENO® Baby Daily Care Barrier Cream, 100ml, £6.99

This formula helps to soothe dry and delicate baby skin, protecting it from the causes of nappy rash

Creates a breathable skin barrier, to protect against external irritants.

Contains natural colloidal oatmeal and zinc oxide

Formulated to minimise the risk of allergies

Unscented, paediatrician tested

How to use: Apply cream on clean and dry baby skin during nappy change

www.aveeno.co.uk/products/baby-daily-care-barrier-cream

AVEENO® Baby Soothing Relief

Gently soothes & relieves dry, sensitive baby skin. Specially formulated for baby’s skin, with natural colloidal oatmeal. AVEENO® Baby Soothing Relief range is proven to comfort sensitive baby skin prone to irritation, leaving it feeling and looking healthy.

Aveeno® Baby Soothing Relief Emollient Wash, 354ml, £8.50

Specially formulated with natural colloidal oatmeal and emollients blended into a creamy wash, this wash gently cleanses, soothes and helps comfort dry skin prone to irritation.

Proven to help relieve dry skin

When used with AVEENO® Baby Soothing Relief Emollient Cream, it leaves skin feeling moisturised for 24 hours

Tear-free and soap-free

Unscented, paediatrician tested

How to use: Twist off cap and remove quality seal. Do not use if seal is broken. Apply to baby’s skin or add to bath water. Lather and rinse

www.aveeno.co.uk/products/baby-soothing-relief-emollient-wash

Aveeno® Baby Soothing Relief Emollient Cream, 223ml, £8.50

Specially formulated with natural colloidal oatmeal, this fast absorbing cream immediately moisturises baby skin and is clinically proven to soothe and moisturise dry skin prone to irritation.

Clinically proven to moisturise skin for 24hrs

Soothes delicate baby skin

Keeps skin feeling soft and moisturised

Unscented, paediatrician tested

How to use: Apply as needed. For best results apply after washing baby.

www.aveeno.co.uk/products/baby-soothing-relief-emollient-cream



