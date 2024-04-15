Mums Review Sterilisers

We reviewed various sterilisers. Our mums and dads tried out various ones to see which was best value, quickest, cheapest, etc. Here are our results

Best for Speed and Ease of use

Vital Baby Advanced Pro UV Steriliser and Dryer.

“We liked this one as it was super-fast to both sterilise and dry. You always seem to run out of bottles no matter how many you have! Starting with a drying cycle before automatically switching to a sterilising cycle, auto mode gives you sterile and dry contents, ready to use in just 29 minutes – that really is super-fast!

Not just for baby bottles its suitable for use with a wide range of items – from teats, soothers, toys and breast pumps. Apparently you can even use it for mobile phones and keys.

We also used it as a hygienic storage cupboard for all the breast feeding bits and bobs! Store mode completes a full 29-minute sterilising and drying cycle, before periodically activating the bacteria eliminating UV LED’s for 1 minute, every hour, for up to 3 days

Technical bit

Sterilises at the speed of (UV) light! Kills 99.99% of bacteria and viruses in just 7 minutes, using only UV light. No Water. No Chemicals. No Heat.

HEPA filtration HEPA filter effortlessly removes dust, pollen & airborne pollutants and particles as small as PM2.5 (that’s about 3% of the diameter of a human hair!)

Efficient & thorough Diamond reflective surface helps to bounce the UV light efficiently for ultra fast sterilisation

www.vitalbaby.com £129.99

Best Steam Steriliser

Time-Saving Powerful Protection from Dr. Brown’s Sterilisers

“We liked the size of this one good and big to fit lots in.” As babies get older they love putting all sorts of items in their mouth, so armed with the right equipment it was easier to keeping on top of.

Steam cleans, sterilises & dries in 50-minutes. From bottles and teats to soothers, we put it all in!

This large capacity steriliser can hold up to six baby bottles at once, plus breast pump parts and soothers.

Technical bit

The clean steam kills 99.9% of bacteria and contents stay sterilised for up to 24-hours after the completion of the cycle – meaning you can keep your bottles and parts stored inside with no contamination.

The steriliser also includes two HEPA filters to catch 95% of airborne particles to ensure all contents are dried with purified air to keep them bacteria free.

RRP: £109.99 available from www.babycentral.co.uk

Best Compact

Microwave Steriliser – Newborn Gift Set

A microwave steriliser offers a more compact and convenient way to sterilise up to four Dr Brown’s Anti Colic Bottles in one cycle, taking approximately 8-minutes, plus cooling, which allows hungry babies to be fed quickly. The Dr Brown’s Microwave Steriliser can be purchased as part of the Options+ Anti-Colic Newborn Baby Bottle Gift Set, which provides everything you need to start feeding your baby.

The perfect sterilising option for small kitchens, because it can be stored in the microwave keeping worktops clean and tidy.

The unique custom moulded tray allows easy positioning of the teats and vents to effectively remove all common household bacteria.

RRP: £58.00 from www.babycentral.co.uk

Best for on the go

Steam Steriliser Bags

These handy and convenient Microwave Steam Steriliser Bags quickly and effectively sterilise bottles and accessories, with 99.9% precision.

Easy to use and ideal for travelling. Simply place in the microwave, add water and in less than two minutes you’re done!

Features five steriliser bags per box and each bag is reusable up to 20-times.

RRP: £8.99 from www.babycentral.co.uk