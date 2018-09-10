Children’s Autumn Fashion Choices

New suede moccasins from Dotty Fish

These absolutely gorgeous Moccasins are made using premium suede with the signature Dotty Fish non-slip sole. On trend, these moccasins feature a traditional fringe and also have an elasticated ankle trim, so they stay on little feet. They are comfortable to wear and are designed with a wide toe box allowing toes to spread out when babies and toddlers first start to cruise and walk.

They have been lined for extra warmth and comfort making them the perfect pair of shoes for Autumn and Winter.

They make an ideal gift for toddlers or babies and are great first shoes that can be smart or casual. The size label is on the inside of the shoe, so it doesn’t affect the look of the moccasins. Designed to be suitable for both boys and girls they will complement any outfit.

Sizes: 0-6 Months to 18-24 Months www.dottyfish.com

BONDS Australian

BONDS Australian trademark of bright and bold colours seen on products like the Wondersuits and Oopsytails are sure to make your baby’s wardrobe on trend on this summer. Take a look at some of the range at John Lewis

The iconic Bonds Zippy Wondersuit is a super-soft and comfy must-have. Made from soft cotton with added stretch for comfort, the two-way zip means you can change baby fast, making it perfect for those late night nappy changes. The soft, stretchy rib fabric moves with your baby. The protective zip cover keeps baby’s skin stays safe and fold over cuffs on feet for extra warmth, with long sleeves and a gorgeous floral print for an sweet sleep time choice.

When paddling in the pool or splashing by the sea, ensure your little one takes to the water with a stylish splash with new BONDS ‘BABY SWIM’ range.

The range features a sun safe base Lycra, combined with a super soft swim safe elastic and trim, that will ensure your baby has maximum protection in the sun and be super comfortable in the water too. Bringing to life your baby’s playful nature, the range is styled in BONDS signature colourful bright prints to guarantee your water baby will look adorable too.

Go to school in style with LittleLife

Starting school is an exciting yet daunting time for your child so help make the transition easier by arming them with a familiar friend to accompany them on their next adventure! LittleLife’s Animal Kids Backpacks combine the bestselling animal characters of the popular Toddler Backpacks with a bigger, 6litre capacity that is an ideal size for little learners.

Perfect for carrying PE kit, lunch boxes or extra-layers to and from school, the Animal Kids Backpacks promise to help your child feel as independent as possible as they start their new chapter. The bag features soft, padded shoulder straps to ensure it is comfortable for your little one to carry and an adjustable chest strap means it sits securely on their back and won’t slip off little shoulders. The Animal Kids Backpacks also feature a large, zipped opening that makes packing and unpacking the bag each day easy, while an internal name and address label ensures your child’s belongings won’t go astray in the cloakroom.

Available in a range of designs including some of LittleLife’s most beloved animal characters, the Animal Kids Backpack collection has been expanded for 2018 with the arrival of the magical new Unicorn. Whichever option your child chooses, all of the backpacks feature a large and accessible top grab handle. Perfect for navigating busy roads on the school run, the grab handle allows you to quickly reach out and keep your child safe and close to you in crowded areas or heavy traffic.

For more information about LittleLife’s Animal Kids Backpacks visit www.littlelife.com.

Step inside the Frugi Lost Kingdom and Warm Your Soul

Gather around the warmth of the fire and let Frugi transport you to a land of mythical isles with snow-capped mountains, magnificent starry night skies and tree filled forests with the Frugi Autumn Winter’ 18 Lost Kingdom collection. Inspired by the Danish principles of ‘Hygge’, this new collection is guaranteed to warm your soul and take little ones on an enchanting journey of discovery.

Baby & Toddler For newborn to four years, AW18 encapsulates pure comfort and joy with fresh shapes, magical new textures and a Scandi inspired colour pallet of brights, neutrals and new marls. The Peony Party Dress is seen for the first time this season. Made from Organic Cotton Cord, this beautiful navy dress features classic Frugi applique detail at the bottom, designs include a fox, rabbit, bird and florals. An egg-cellent outfit for the smallest members of the family is the fir tree green Little Discovery Applique Top with hen and chick detail; team with coordinating Farm Scene Little Knitted Leggings for a truly simple scandi look.

Kids Range Designed for ages two – ten, it’s all in the detail – toasty cable knits, textured jerseys and items to layer-up throughout the changing season. Most excitingly this season, Frugi have listened to fans and can’t wait to launch the signature Snuggle Suit for Kids! This cosy onesie is made from brushback peached cotton and is designed for snuggly movie days and woodland adventures!

Outerwear Be prepared for the great outdoors this winter with Frugi’s outerwear collection; ideal for stargazing, camping trips and enjoying the city lights.

The Puddle Buster collection is back with a splash with three new designs including narwhals and rainbow clouds. The coordinating coat, trousers and wellington boots are made from 100% recycled polyester and this season Frugi will launch the matching new Ready Steady Go Bags. The 100% waterproof Explorer collection is also back with new designs of mountainous scenes and starry night skies.

Not forgetting the big launch for the season, the new Toasty Trail Jacket – made from 100% recycled polyester, this practical coat has wadding for warmth, is shower proof and packs away in to a handy pouch.

From £7 | Available from www.welovefrugi.com

Mamas & Papas

Mamas & Papas have every stage covered for baby this autumn/winter. From premium newborn essentials to everyday nursery wear for toddlers up to 4 years; lively prints can be mixed with more pared down pieces while occasionwear can be dressed up or down. With a beautifully varied colour palette, there is a look and style to suit every mini fashionista.

Whether the new arrival is a boy or a girl, the Mamas & Papas unisex newborn range has plenty of pieces to choose from. This autumn/winter, they introduce acute penguin motif to this beautifully crisp white and grey collection. From traditional pink and blue basics to contemporary two-piece sets; quality is intrinsic to baby’s first wardrobe with gorgeous detailing and premium fabrics used throughout.

Everyday is special with Mamas & Papas, and this autumn/winter their everyday collection embraces outdoor adventures, with patterns and prints inspired by nature. Playful animal characters and tree prints enrich this collection of soft, comfortable casual clothing for little boys. With rompers, dungarees, joggers and jumpers, there’s plenty of bold pieces to mix and match.

Occasion wear For extra special days; the Mamas & Papas occasionwear range offers everything parents need for their little prince or princess. A rich mulberry and deep navy palette is enriched with knitted accessories for boys and metallic touches for girls.

For a softer look, chalky pastels are paired with soft grey tweed and luxurious jacquard pieces for girls.

www.mamasandpapas.com



