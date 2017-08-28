Gatton Park Events – August 2017

Sunday 6th August Gardens and Grounds Open

Park and gardens open all afternoon, bird hide open, free guided tours and free activities for children, including the Wild Things play trail. Free Art Hunt. Explore the grounds and claim your free art. In conjunction with Art Matters. Additionally follow the ‘Capability’ Brown’s Vision for Gatton art trail. 1pm – 5pm Cost: Adults £5 Children free. NO BOOKING REQUIRED

Tuesday 8th – Saturday 12th August Tea in the Japanese Garden

Why not treat your friends and family to morning or afternoon cream tea in our Japanese tea house? Surrounded by nature, enjoy exclusive use of the garden for a cream tea or variety of cakes, tea and coffee. Buggy ride included! Morning & afternoon slots available. Max 6 per group. Adults £10 per person. Children £5 each. (£40 min charge). £10 Deposit required to reserve booking

Children’s Activities

Pre-booking required for all activities except where indicated. Children under eight must be accompanied by an adult.

Wednesday 2nd and Friday 4th August Trails and Tales (2 – 4 yrs)

Enjoy the story of ‘Where The Wild Things Are’ and go for a walk around the park to bring the story to life. Return to create artwork linked to the story. 10am – 11.30am or 1.30pm – 3pm Cost: £7.50 per child

Thursday 3rd August Gatton Trailtastics Home Sweet Home

Explore the secret habitats of Gatton Park, including the lake and ponds and woods that you might not have visited before. Make your very own animal home. A self-guided trail with activities. Picnics welcome. 12 noon – 3.30pm £5 per child 3+ years.

Wednesday 9th and Friday 11th August Trails and Tales (2 – 4 yrs)

Enjoy the story of ‘Maisy Goes Camping’ and then enjoy playing in our campsite. Explore the tents, have a pretend bbq and campfire and there are clothes to clean and washing up to do! 10am – 11.30am or 1.30pm – 3pm Cost: Adults free £7.50 per child

Thursday 10th August Junk Modelling (4-7yrs)

Build your own amazing musical instruments from junk! 10am – 11.30am or 1.30pm – 3pm Cost: £7.50 per child

Wednesday 16th and Friday 18th August Trails and Tales (2 – 4 yrs)

Enjoy the story of ‘Zog’ and go for a walk around the park to bring the story to life. Return to create artwork linked to the story. 10am – 11.30am or 1.30pm – 3pm Cost: £7.50 per child

Wednesday 23rd and Friday 25th August Trails and Tales (2 – 4 yrs)

Enjoy the story of ‘Lollipop and Grandpa’s Back Garden Safari’ and go for a walk around the park to bring the story to life. Return to create artwork linked to the story. 10am – 11.30am or 1.30pm – 3pm Cost: £7.50 per child

Thursday 24th August Gatton Trailtastics Fabulous Flight

Explore the world of flight, from birds to bats, butterflies to bees and aeroplanes to rockets. A self-guided trail with activities. Picnics welcome. 12 noon – 3.30pm £5 per child 3+ years..

Tuesday 29th August Bat Night (6+ yrs)

Watch bats flying over the ponds and learn lots about these amazing nocturnal creatures.7.30pm – 9.30pm Cost: £7.50 per child

Wednesday 30th August and Friday 1st September Trails and Tales (2 – 4 yrs)

Enjoy the story of ‘The Something’ and go for a walk around the park to bring the story to life. Return to create artwork linked to the story. 10am – 11.30am or 1.30pm – 3pm Cost: £7.50 per child

Thursday 31st August Gatton Trailtastics A Flutter of Fairies

Join us for an enchanted journey meeting the fairy residents of Gatton Park. A self-guided trail with activities. Picnics welcome. 12 noon – 3.30pm £5 per child 3+ years.

Weekly Tours

Guided tours run every Tuesday and Thursday at 2pm throughout the year. Adults £7. Book in advance. Meet by the lych gate of St Andrew’s Church.

Gatton Park, Rocky Lane, Reigate, RH2 0TW 01737 649068. Book online at: www.gattonpark.com Please book all events in advance except open days.