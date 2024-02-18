Hever Castle Festival

The festival had a most trying year in 2023, turning 40 certainly took its toll. However, we are looking forward to welcoming you to our new venue this year. To help recoup some of the uninsurable costs incurred, we are thrilled to announce an exciting series of fundraiser events. We have an excellent line-up of festival artists working with us who have willingly offered their brilliance in support of the festival for which we are hugely touched and extremely grateful.

Tea with the Six Wives Sun 3 March 2pm The Guthrie Pavilion

A very special talk by six eminent historians, each speaking on their favourite Henry VIII wife. Hear the remarkable stories of each Queen as you enjoy a cream tea and then vote for your favourite!

JS Bach Suites for Solo Cello nos. 1, 2 and 3 with Orlando Jopling

Fri 26 Apr, 7.30pm St Peter’s Church, Hever We have the great pleasure of welcoming international musician Orlando Jopling to St Peter’s. Orlando is a huge supporter of the festival and is returning in August with his opera company, Wild Arts with Mozart’s The Magic Flute.

Fabulous Childrens Authors

For three consecutive Sundays we have indoor family workshops in the Hever Castle Think Tank. These fabulous childrens authors will be bringing their books to life with fun activities and interesting exclusive facts. With the opportunity to meet rebels and royalty from history, time travelling penguins and big bad wolf scientists these events are perfect for inquisitive children asking big questions!

Each author will be available to chat after the workshop and will be signing copies of their books which will be available to buy at the events.

Catherine Cawthorne will be fact-checking our favourite stories with science in the Big Bad Wolf investigates Fairy Tales Sun 28 Apr, 2pm.

You can travel through anywhere in history with Iszi Lawrence and The Time Machine Next Door series Sun 5 May, 2pm.

Sheena Dempsey will be running a comic book workshop with her characters Pablo and Splash Sun 12 May, 2pm.

Please do join us, all these events are taking place indoors and include the opportunity to visit Hever Castle gardens following the afternoon events.

