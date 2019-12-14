Let the Family Games Begin

Robert Dyas this Christmas has a super range of fantastic toys and even better prices. With over 90 stores plus online shopping at Robert Dyas couldn’t be easier. If, like me you thought it was a home and garden store with cleaning solutions think again. It has an extensive selection of products with an ethos for being innovative, practical and designed to last.

Games Galore

With the whole family together at Christmas is the ideal time for some good old-fashioned family competition. When one game won’t do, go for eight. With the Hy-Pro 4ft 8-in-1 Folding Multi Games Table you’ll be able to play ping pong, air hockey, table tennis and other classics all on one table.

This is an easy to use folding system. With efficient storage, the table go upright to save space.Age restriction: 5+ was £199.99 now £129.99 Or for more dedicated sports fans you can choose from: Hy-Pro 20″ Table Top Football; Hy-Pro 20″ Table Top Pool; Hy-Pro 20″ Table Top Air Hockey. Now you can have your own personal table top football arena (was £17.99 now £11.99), stylish pool table (was £17.99 now £11.99) or table top Air Hockey (was £17.99 now £11.99)

Play head-to-head football matches between friends and family, table comes with end scorers to note your score as you slide your way to victory. The stylish pool table, with a cool blue surface, has a unique design that will provide hours of fun. Why not challenge your friends and family to the ultimate tournament.

Air Hockey comes with 2 pushers and pucks as well as cool hockey graphics, perfect for kids and big kids alike! The whole family will enjoy these, the kids will enjoy the games whilst mum and dad will like the price and durability. Theses table top games are made to last enduring lots of fun play.

Christmas Curiosities

Who wouldn’t want a quirky flying monkey (was £7.49 now £4.99), twerking Shakin’ Llama (was £24.99 now £19.99), or remote controlled RoboCopter for Christmas (was £11.99 now £7.99!

The Flying Monkey may not be the quietest gift this year. As child power catapult him across the room at high speed he screeches all the way. The instruction suggest aiming advice to avoid Christmas guests and pets. For ages 5+ with non-replaceable batteries included.

The unique Boppi, the Booty Shakin’ Llama is predicted to be the most popular toy this Christmas. She dances wildly and twerks in time to music played for her. You can choose from three songs and is entertaining to watch. This well-made plush toy has an impressive punk unicorn coloured quiff ideal for 3+yrs. Requires 4 batteries.

The remote control Robot Helicopter is the perfect gift for your kids, allowing your children to fly an easy to use and interactive robot with LED lights. Suitable for indoor use only is guaranteed for 1 year –not just until Boxing day! The age restriction is 14+ and does require 4 Batteries

Turbo Charged

Time to burn some rubber with the Rock Crawler 1:18 Scale Remote Control Car (was £59.49 now £36.99). With an impressive maximum speed of twenty kilometres per hour, this crawler has punch. It’s even capable of navigating the inches of snow we are expected to see this Christmas! And waterproof.

Soundly constructed with suspension struts allowing it to eat up obstacles in its way. Taking rocks and changes in terrain in its oversized rubber tyres way. This truly provides plenty of fun for the whole family. You may need two! Requires 9 AA batteries

The Source is a remote control tumbling stunt car with a futuristic sense. The Source is the perfect gift for a thrill seeker looking for excitement. You can push this car to the edge but be careful it might just jump! With its oversized rubber tracked this stunt car racing at high speeds, flipping left to right or performing 360-degree rotations. The multi-directional control on the remote is easy to use. With its trike design this three wheeler can perform tricks in your garden or on pavements

The Source makes an excellent gift for someone who loves cars young or old.. Batteries required: 6 x AA (available separately) Age restriction: 8 years +

