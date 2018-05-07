Restore and Reinforce your Skin with Mustela’s Maternity Hero Products

Did you know that 90% of women develop stretch marks during pregnancy* and then after childbirth, a woman’s body undergoes many changes which leave marks on the skin? Stretch marks can appear on the abdomen, thighs, buttocks and on the breasts. They happen when the skin is stretched over a short period of time, and as time goes on, the skin becomes thin and silvery and may appear scar-like. Whilst the marks can fade and become less noticeable, this may take years and a few simple steps from the early days of pregnancy can help keep skin looking beautiful and enable you to fully enjoy your pregnancy. Mustela Maternity features the first complete range of products specially designed and assessed for safety for both mother and baby during pre-natal and post-partum pregnancy. Here’s some of their hero products for expecting mums.

Light Legs (RRP: £14.95)

Immediately soothe and refresh tired legs with the Mustela Maternity Light Legs Gel. Specifically formulated for those who suffer from leg fatigue during pregnancy, this ultra-lightweight gel works to restore calm with its pleasurable cooling sensation. Tight and uncomfortable muscles are alleviated whilst your skin is moisturised, ensuring rested and soothed legs.

The non-sticky and non-greasy Light Legs Gel is created from a combination of moisturising avocado peptides, which soothe and smooth the skin, plus menthol extract to immediately refresh and comfort the area.

Bust Firming Cream (RRP: £16.95)

Boost the strength and resilience of your bust both during and after pregnancy with the Mustela Maternity Bust Firming Serum. With a proven toning and tensing effect, this firming serum provides comfort during changes in breast volume making it perfect for expectant and new mothers whose bodies have adapted to welcome their new arrivals.

Suitable for use on the breasts, neck and the neckline, this effective formula eases sensations of skin tightness with avocado peptides, while a powerful, natural Elastoregulator® complex helps to tone, firm and improve elasticity.

Body Firming Gel (RRP: £18.95)

Firm and tone your body post-partum with the Mustela Maternite Body Firming Gel. After the big changes that pregnancy brings, your body needs recovery and support. This firming gel works to intensely tone your skin, reinforcing its elasticity and remodelling your contours.

This pampering gel moisturises the body with avocado peptides, a patented ingredient that makes skin feel supple and comfortable. Added Centella Asiatica intensely tones and firms your skin, while Sophora Japonica visibly remodels body contours.

Stretch Mark Prevention Oil (RRP: £16.95)

Intensely nourish your skin and improve its resiliency against stretching with the Mustela Maternite Stretch Marks Prevention Oil. With its fine and silky texture, moisturising becomes a luxurious ritual with this oil. It’s suitable for use both throughout pregnancy and after your baby arrives, helping to support your skin’s structure as your body transforms in the most wonderful way.

The Stretch Marks Prevention Oil is crafted from a beautiful oil blend of pomegranate, avocado, musk rose and baobab, which intensely nourish the skin and improve elasticity. The start ingredient is Lupeol®, an ingredient of natural origin from lupine seeds, which helps skin to be more resilient to stretching.

