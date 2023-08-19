Pregnancy Dry Skin

Mama Mio Tummy Rub Butter, 120ml – RRP £18.00

Our award-winning Tummy Rub Butter is expertly formulated to intensely nourish, soothe and protect skin as it stretches during pregnancy. This deeply moisturising cream rich in natural actives, antioxidants and omegas works to strengthen and hydrate dry, stretching skin. Clinically proven to increase moisturise and elasticity in the skin, helping to protect against stretch marks*. Formulated with Aloe Vera to soothe and moisturise, Coconut Oil to aid skin elasticity, and Shea Butter to help lock-in moisture and protect skin.

Mama Mio Tummy Rub Oil, 120ml – RRP £18.00

Our popular Tummy Rub Oil is a lightweight, silky blend of natural oils rich in natural actives, antioxidants and omegas to intensely nourish dry, stretching skin. This lusciously smooth oil is clinically proven** to increase skin elasticity and moisture, helping to protect against stretch marks.

Mama Mio Megamama Shower Milk, 200ml – RRP £10.00 (Currently £4.00)

Formulated to refresh and revitalise dry skin, this foaming cleanser is packed full of omegas to intensely hydrate revealing smooth, supple and beautifully soft skin from top to toe. Packed with natural, plant-based actives to deliver results you can see and feel. 100% Natural Fragrance; a citrus blend of orange and bergamot. Safe to use as a bodywash in the shower for breastfeeding mamas.

Mama Mio Megamama Body Lotion, 180ml – RRP £12.00 (Currently £4.80)

Formulated to refresh and revitalise dry skin, this light lotion is packed full of omegas to intensely hydrate revealing smooth, supple and beautifully soft skin from top to toe. Packed with natural, plant-based actives to deliver results you can see and feel.

Mama Mio Tummy Rub Scrub, 180ml – RRP £12.00 (Currently £4.80)

Polish and prep mama-to-be skin with this gentle yet effective, Omega-rich exfoliator to buff away dryness, revealing silky smooth skin that feels nourished and healthy. The Tummy Rub Scrub works as the first step in your routine to prepare skin for the application of the Tummy Rub Butter or Oil, helping them to absorb more effectively. Using exfoliants derived from nature, this creamy, Omega-rich exfoliator helps remove dead skin cells ensuring your skin is looking refreshed, glowing and radiant.

Mama Mio Mama Marks Cream, 125ml – RRP £24.00 (Currently £9.60)

Formulated for mamas with fresh stretch marks, this highly effective blend of peptides, fruit enzymes and oils is clinically proven to reduce the appearance, colour and texture of existing stretch marks. Packed full of natural plant-based actives to deliver results you can see and feel. 83% of mamas agreed that the appearance of stretch marks were transformed***.

