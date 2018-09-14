Schloss Schneeberg: a window on to unspoilt Austrian wilderness

Nestled in a picturesque valley in the farming town of Trins, the Saker family’s ancestral home, Schloss Schneeberg, offers a window on to unspoilt Austrian wilderness. Despite being in the family since the 1700s, only in recent years have they opened their doors and welcomed guests seeking an active mountain retreat with a difference.

A traditional Austrian house, Schloss Schneeberg is steeped in rich history dating back as far as the 13th Century. The original castle tower, with striking stone turret, still remains today, giving the house its distinctive character and charm. The family have meticulously maintained the estate’s original features over the years, with quirky rooms adorned with paintings of their ancestors, wooden floors, traditionally-carved furniture and a treasure trove of antiques to uncover.

In 2015 British father and daughter duo, Robin and Skye, began to welcome guests to experience Schloss Schneeberg first hand, creating bespoke ski holidays. With local knowledge in abundance, a passion for the local area and its residents, and links with local businesses, the pair now offer tailored holidays that extend far beyond the average ski trip.

Tranquil and serene, the undiscovered area is free from crowds and queues on the pistes, making it the perfect destination for multi-generational groups of family and friends, and mixed ability groups. Avoiding the crowds also means avoiding the inflated prices associated with larger resorts: superior service comes at an affordable price at Schloss Schneeberg. Equipment rental and ski passes are cheaper than the popular large resorts, and activities such as snowshoeing, cross country skiing and hiking are free of charge.

Within the village, 200m from the house, is an ideal beginners slope for children, and the more advanced ski resort of Bergeralm is only 3km away. Bergeralm has 29km of pistes over 1000 vertical metres, with a variety of runs ideal for intermediate skiers and snowboarders, bag jump, fun park and great off-piste. Both pistes offer night skiing, and Bergeralm has the longest night skiing run in Europe. There are numerous other resorts in the surrounding area that are an easy drive away such as Schlick 2000, Axamer Lizum, Stubai Glacier, Kuhtai, Ratschings (Italy) and Seefeld, to name a few. This means that for those serious skiers and snowboarders, there is an opportunity to discover a multitude of pistes.

The Schloss Schneeberg team are personally on hand around the clock to manage every last detail of the stay from airport pick-up and transport logistics, to catering, sightseeing, and organisation of alternative alpine experiences such as snowshoeing, ski touring, tobogganing, winter walking, cross country skiing and paragliding.

Skye, a passionate foodie, curates a bespoke menu to the group’s taste, focussing on flavours which extend beyond traditional Austrian cuisine whilst using local organic produce. Expect winter warmers such as cinnamon porridge & fresh eggs from the village, with candle lit two course dinners which blend European, Asian and Middle Eastern influences for a special dining experience.

Prices: Ski holidays start from £5,000 for up to 10 people, including transfers from Innsbruck, breakfasts, six dinners with wine, transfers to ski slopes, on hand help and advice; Christmas week package: £8,000 for up to 10 people, including transfers from Innsbruck, breakfasts, six dinners with wine, transfers to ski slopes, on hand help and advice, Champagne on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day Brunch, tree and decorations; Prices for other weeks are all on the website here: https://www.schlossschneeberg.com/wintercalendar

