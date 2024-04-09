Combat Coughs and Colds with the Crane Humidifier

Cheeky Rascals prioritises cleaner air for the family home this year.

Using a humidifier in the home can help relieve a stuffy nose and can help break up mucus so you can cough it up. Humidified air can relieve the discomfort of colds and the flu. Dry air makes mucus more difficult to cough up or blow out. Humidifiers help moisturize your lung, throat, and nasal passages. The control and prevention of symptoms can be helped with a cool-mist humidifier.

Our reviewer love it, small enough to go almost anywhere in the house. Particularly like by side of the bed. The mist is so fine that you can barely notice its coming out. The night light feature was very useful for night feeds and we loved the choice of colours. My baby found the sound machine: with 3 soothing sounds – white noise, rain, and ocean waves very soothing So did I (mum)!

Leading nursery retailer, Cheeky Rascals is thrilled to offer its innovative Crane Drop 2.0 4-in-1 Humidifier with Sound Machine, at a new, lower price point of £74.95 for 2024. The stylish yet incredibly practical humidifier provides cleaner air and a more hygienic atmosphere for all the family –promising to bring wellness to every home this year.

Easy to use and clean, Crane boasts multiple health benefits and promises to promote better sleep and a cleaner atmosphere in the family home. The thoughtfully designed and whisper quiet 4-in-1 humidifier features an ultrasonic cooling mist, 3 soothing sounds (white noise, rain, and ocean waves), an aroma tray to enhance relaxation, as well as an optional nightlight with 7 colours, including a red sleep support light to improve sleep.

With coughs and colds doing the rounds at the moment and the return to school being a notorious time for bugs to spread, Crane is a must. Its clever design offers an impressive 500sq ft of coverage of its cooling mist, which not only refreshes the air, but also reduces the spread of viruses and provides instant relief from cold and flu symptoms. Users can adapt the direction of the cool mist with the 360 rotating nozzle and can also adjust the speed to create the ideal flow of mist. Even better, the large 3.8L water tank on the Crane Humidifier will keep the air clean for up to 40 hours.

Speaking about this essential item, Founder of Cheeky Rascals, Selina Russell, said:

“We are thrilled to further support parents (especially during the colder seasons when coughs and colds are rife), offering an innovative product that has been carefully selected, to provide health benefits and promote better sleep. Providing a high-quality design and several features that will become fundamental in no time, we are so happy to now offer the Crane Humidifier at a lower price – helping even more families!”

Crane 2.0 4-in-1 Humidifier with Sound Machine | RRP £74.95 | Stockist: Cheeky Rascals