Vegetology Supplements For All The Family

Vegetology is a range of Nutritional supplements designed to be suitable for individuals of all dietary and lifestyle choices, including vegans and vegetarians. The products are all made using the highest quality and purity ingredients that are ethically-sourced, non-GMO, non-animal and gluten-free. All Vegetology products are registered with the Vegan and Vegetarian Societies. With a variety of options for all the family, from multi-tasking parents to energetic children, Vegetology is your go-to for keeping loved ones, and yourself, healthy and happy.

For the busy parents: Vegetology Active Energy Complex, £9.99 for 60 capsules (2 months’ supply)



The Active Energy Complex is designed to help fight fatigue and support daily performance levels making it perfect for parents who barely get a moment to themselves! It combines vitamins with herbs used in Traditional Chinese Medicines and is ideal for general tiredness, unforgiving work schedules, and hectic lifestyles. Through the combination of essential nutrients including Vitamin B12, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B6 and Iron, the Active Energy Complex supports energy-yielding metabolism, the functioning of the nervous & immune system, and psychological function.

For the fitness fans and those with aches and pains: Vegetology Joint-Vie, £12.99 for 60 tablets (1 months’ supply)



With exercise becoming an integral part of our day to day lives, it’s imperative that joints and bones are properly looked after. Whether you are taking a walk around the block or sweating through an online HIIT class, Joint-Vie is an advanced formula packed with proven active ingredients. Combining Glucosamine with Phytodroitin™ (an exclusive 100% plant-source alternative to animal-origin Chondroitin), together with key Vitamins C, D3 and K2, plus Calcium and Magnesium, benefits of Joint-Vie include the maintenance of normal bone, normal function of cartilage and collagen formation, and normal muscle function.

For the fish-free Omega-3: Vegetology Opti3, £16.95 for 60 capsules or 1 Bottle of Liquid (both 1 months’ supply)

Whilst all Vegetology products are suitable for vegetarians and vegans, the Opti3 Omega-3 EPA & DHA supplement is particularly popular, as it provides all of the Omega-3 nutritional benefits of fish oil without needing the fish! Fish obtain Omega-3 by eating algae and Vegetology has cut out the middleman (fish) and gone straight to the algal source. The unique Opti3 Complex provides the body with proven levels of EPA & DHA, the active forms of Omega-3, together with a dose of plant-source Vitamin D3, to help support joints, the brain, and the heart. As a result, a bottle of Opti3 saves at least approximately 35 fish compared to an equivalent bottle of fish oil omega-3! Opti3 is available in capsule and liquid form.

For the tablet avoiders: Vegetology Vitashine Vitamin D3 Spray, £8.95 for 150 sprays (1 months’ supply)

Vitashine is the world’s only Vegan Society & Vegetarian Society registered plant-source Vitamin D3 ingredient. It is derived from an organically grown source called a Lichen. With Public Health England and the NHS issuing new guidance that individuals should consider taking at least 10mcg (400iu) of Vitamin D per day to support the immune system, now is the time to ensure all the family is getting their daily dose of Vitamin D. This 1000iu spray is perfect for children and those that prefer not to take tablets, and allows flexible dosing across the family.

For the expectant mums: Vegetology PregnaVie, £14.99 for 60 tablets (2 months’ supply)

PregnaVie has been specially designed to support mother and baby throughout pregnancy and breast-feeding. Formulated with 400mcg of Folic Acid to help contribute to normal maternal tissue growth during pregnancy, Vitamin B12 to help maintain energy levels and reduce tiredness & fatigue, and 19 other essential nutrients including Vitamin D3 and Magnesium to support the health of mum and baby.

For the whole family: Vegetology VegVit, £12.99 for 90 tablets (3 months’ supply)

VegVit is a unique multivitamin and mineral supplement formula specially ‘engineered’ to provide optimum absorption and bioactivity. This supplement is a true ‘all-rounder’ and is absolutely packed with 26 essential nutrients, including the Vitashine Plant-Source Vitamin D3. VegVit is the perfect supplement for all the family and, thanks to its formula of Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin C and Zinc to name just a few nutrients, offers many health benefits. Overall, it helps contribute to normal function of the immune system, maintenance of normal bones & teeth, collagen formation and cartilage function, blood glucose level maintenance, and hair, skin & nails maintenance.

Vegetology tablet bottles are made from a sugar cane compound that is 100% biodegradable within 10 years. Even the packing chips are starch instead of plastic, and dissolve in water.

All Vegetology supplements are designed and produced in the UK, and are registered with both the Vegetarian Society and the Vegan Society.

