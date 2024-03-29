NEW freeze-dried baby food launches to lock-in nutritional goodness

The revolutionary new way to give the very best food wherever, whenever

Launching today is Eden’s Bloom, a revolutionary new baby and toddler food range, that is freeze-dried to lock-in all the goodness of the raw ingredients. The Stage 1, 2 and 3 food pouches are made from whole fruits, vegetables and grains, that have been sustainably sourced from around the world. The natural ingredients are freeze-dried to retain essential vitamins and minerals, then combined to create delicious nutritious complete meals for littles ones age 6-months plus. The products are available from www.edensbloom.com priced from £2.45 per meal.

Focussing on the three key stages of weaning, Eden’s Bloom is a range of plant-based, healthy, wholesome purees, which look and taste homemade, whilst taking seconds to prepare. Designed to save parents time and ensure nutrient-dense meals can be given wherever and whenever, with no need for refrigerating or reheating. The freeze-dried process also means that pouches canbe combined or added to other foods to give even more variety; enabling little ones to explore different types of flavours and cuisines.

The Range:

STAGE 1: Smooth purees designed for those first tastes. Apple, Banana and Moringa Apple, Broccoli, Spinach and Boabab Strawberry, Beetroot and Apple Banana, Mango, Pineapple and Coconut

STAGE 2: More textured purees and wider flavours. Carrot, Mango and Boabab Caribbean Stew Sweet and Sour Potato, Broccoli and Sweetcorn

STAGE 3: Full flavours and textures.

Pumpkin and Sage Risotto Tagine Thai Green Curry Chilli Con Carne

All meals have no added salt or sugar, no hidden preservatives or nasties, just 100% natural ingredients. All products are also allergen free* (*Allergens: Peanuts / Fish / Nut / Milk / Egg / Wheat / Shellfish / Soybean / Crustaceans).

What is freeze-drying?

Freeze-drying, also known as lyophilization, is a widely recognised, safe and effective way to preserve nearly all of the nutritional value of fresh foods. In fact, it has been used by astronauts and adventurers for years to ensure they receive complete, nutritionally balanced meals that can be made in seconds. The raw ingredients in Eden’s Bloom have each been freeze-dried and then stored in powder form. Adding water, milk or plant-based milk to this, then rehydrates it for eating. In comparison to dehydrating and canning foods, freeze-drying preserves the most nutrients. The process ensures that Eden’s Bloom meals naturally contain the vital building blocks for infant growth including calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, vitamin A & vitamin C.

Different to other baby food Pouches:

Most current baby food brands use a process of heating to ensure that their products contain nothing that is ‘alive’, such as bad bacteria, but this process can also kill the good bacteria too. Some of these products can also include nutrient powders to add vitamins and minerals, as well as emulsifiers or acids to keep the colour and consistency looking nice.

The Founders:

Two years in the making, Eden’s Bloom is the second ‘baby’ of parents Eva and Darren Joseph (AKA Radio 1Xtra presenter DJ Target). As a full-time working mum, Eva found she was juggling the desire to create healthy, nutritious meals for her baby, with limited time. As a health conscious eater herself, it was important to Eva that her baby ate as naturally as she did, so shunning shop-bought pouches and jars, she spent hours in the kitchen batch cooking food in the evenings, which would then be mashed or pureed and frozen for the week ahead.

Commenting on this time, Eva says: “The idea of giving my daughter an off-the-shelf pouch just didn’t sit right with me, they lacked flavour, and the process to preserve the product and extend its shelf life required the purees to be heated to such high temperatures, that all nutrients were destroyed in the making of the product.”

Darren goes on to say: “After our own journey weaning our little one, we knew there was a real need for a convenient yet healthy option that both mums and dads could easily prepare.”

The Launch:

Eden’s Bloom will be attending all Baby Shows and Baby To Toddler Shows throughout 2024 and is set to rewrite the rule book when it comes to quick, nutritious meals that take seconds to prepare.

Visit www.edensbloom.com and follow @edens_bloom for more information.