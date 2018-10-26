Women & Shakespeare, November 2018

Shakespeare’s Birthplace, Henley Street, Stratford-upon-Avon Shakespeare’s Birthplace, Henley Street, Stratford-upon-Avon

Women & Shakespeare: A Woman’s Work, every Saturday at 11am: Hear all about the work that women carried out in Shakespeare’s time, from farming to raising children, brewing beer to baking bread.

Meet the Experts, Monday, 12th November, 12pm-4pm: A rare opportunity to meet the Collections team to showcase rarely seen, women-related items.

Mary Arden, Town and Country, Monday, 26 November, 12pm-4pm: How William Shakespeare’s mother’s life changed during her transition from growing up on a farm to moving to Stratford and marrying one of the town’s more prominent inhabitants, John Shakespeare. He became Mayor of Stratford; and how she brought up eight children while helping to entertain her husband’s wealthy customers.

Shakespeare’s New Place, Chapel Street, Stratford-upon-Avon

Thy Name is Woman, every Saturday, 1pm-3pm: Female actors from Shakespeare Aloud!, the in-house acting troupe. They perform well known male soliloquies from Shakespeare’s plays.

Anne Hathaway’s Cottage, Shottery, Stratford-upon-Avon

Anne Hathaway Returns Home, every weekend in November, 12pm-4pm: Meet Anne Hathaway as she prepares to marry William Shakespeare, and find out more about her life and how she prepared for their big day.

After-hours tour with author Katherine West Scheil, Saturday, 17 November, 4.30pm: The author of Imagining Shakespeare’s Wife gives an intimate tour of the cottage, exploring its history and some of its fascinating past inhabitants. Booking is essential for this event, tickets are £18, call 01789 204016 or visit www.shakespeare.org.uk/book-online/events

Hall’s Croft, Old Town, Stratford-upon-Avon

Talk about Marie Corelli, Thursday, 22 November, 12pm-4pm: Find out more about the novelist Marie Corelli’s life in Stratford. S

Shakespeare Centre, Henley Street, Stratford-upon-Avon

Explore you Archives: Women Centre Stage, Saturday, 17 November, 2pm-4pm, FREE entry: Find out more about the lives of women through objects held in our collections, including a pair of 18th century shoes worn by Eva Marie Garrick, the wife of David Garrick. He organised the first Shakespeare Celebrations 250 years ago. Last chance to see the 200-year-old Ventilator Sketch, a rare watercolour of women in an attic space above the old House of Commons Chamber, from where they observed political debates after their exclusion from the public galleries in 1778



