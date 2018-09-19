Bella Italia’s Kids deal

In a bid to put family-time firmly back on the menu this September, Bella Italia has launched an unbeatable ‘Kids Eat for £1[i]’ offer, including a starter, main and dessert, plus a drink, when any adult meal is purchased from midday onwards.

The Piccolo menu

Perfect for children 2-6 years old – allows little ones to test out their creative flair with ‘create your own’ pizza and pasta options and other delicious dishes including cheesy Calzone with ham and chicken and animal-shaped pasta in traditional beef Bolognese sauce.

For older kids aged 7-11, Bella Italia’s Grande Menu allows children to eat just like mum and dad, ordering any pizza and pasta from the adult menu which they can enjoy in smaller portions. Or they can indulge in other tasty dishes like the ‘Burger Bellissimo’ with chips, ‘Ciao Chicken Strips’ or ‘Mini Milanese’ with mash and tomatoes. And to end the meal on a high, and as an extra special treat, the dessert also includes a trip to the gelato cart, where kids can choose between a range of yummy flavours, toppings and scrumptious sauces.

Executive Chef Vittorio Lettieri says, “The Italians get it right when it comes to spending quality time as a family, however, at Bella Italia we understand that this isn’t always so easy with busy after-school schedules eating into our time.

In Italy, the best moments in life are those spent with loved ones, sharing food, friendship and laughter. So at Bella Italia, we’re on a mission to make it as easy as possible for busy families to make memories together, with our delicious children’s menu, designed to bring the sun soaked taste of Italy to the table at an affordable price.’

[1] This offer entitles one kids Piccolo or Grande meal for £1 with each purchase of an adult main at selected Bella Italia restaurants. Valid from 12 noon every day until 26th October 2018. Maximum of one offer code per eat-in table, valid for up to 6 guests (maximum of 3 discounted kids meals per table). This offer is not valid on takeaway/delivery. This code cannot be accepted in conjunction with any other offer, set menu, £5 breakfast menu or Tesco Clubcard Deal token.

Exclusions: Not valid at Airports, Center Parcs, Edinburgh Northbridge on any day. Not valid in Bluewater Fridays – Sundays. Not valid in Cardiff Old Brewery Quarter on event days at the Principality Stadium. Not valid between 5-7.30pm at the following restaurants: London Cranbourn Street, London Irving Street, London Shaftesbury Avenue, London St Martin’s Lane, London Strand and London Wellington Street. Not valid in Sheffield on event days at the Sheffield Arena.

