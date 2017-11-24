The Best Black Friday Deal

For a genuine Black Friday deal go to: Raleigh is now offering 50% off all bikes that are part of the Black Friday promotion. There is a wide range of exclusive deals across selected Adults, Kids & Electric bikes as well as some top cycling accessories. The offer is live now and will run through to 12:00am on Cyber Monday 27th November.

Discounts of up to 50% off will be available, with savings of up to £1225, so make sure you don’t miss out! The link you will need to direct your readers to these offers is – Top Deals:

STRADA ELECTRIC

Was £2,250.00 > Black Friday Price £1225

ZERO 16” Children’s Bike

Was £185 > Black Friday Price £92.50

CIRCA 2 OPEN FRAME

Was £300 > Black Friday Price £150

STRADA TRAIL SPORT 1

Was £400 > Black Friday Price £200

About Raleigh

Raleigh have over 130 years’ experience in designing some of the most iconic bikes in cycling history, as well as one of the biggest cycle accessory distribution arms in the United Kingdom. Renowned for our iconic bikes such as the Burner, Grifter and Chopper, as well as our cutting-edge bikes like TI-Raleigh Tour de France winning 853 steel frames or our Militis carbon race machine. But today they are much more than just a bike brand. They own several other bike and accessory brands, including Diamondback and RSP, and distribute a whole lot more to cycle shops around the UK. For more information visit https://www.raleigh.co.uk/