Beside the Sea Holidays manage 40+ properties behind the dunes in Camber Sands, here are a few to wet your appetite. Almost all the properties welcome dogs.

Holiday wise, being this close to the beach is magical for families. It’s a beach that has dog friendly zones all year round too. But there’s a coast and country offering available with a backdrop of Romney Marsh, the wineries of East Sussex and Kent within a 10 minute drive, and the heritage hurling day trips to Rye, Battle and Hastings pulling you in too. That’s before you ventured to the nature reserves and the activity playground that is the High Weald. Oh and did I mention best beach for kite surfing…

Owlers is a couples retreat or a cosy family bolthole.

Here the love seats beckon and the industrial chic touches give your romantic break a funky, grown up touch with the feeling of sand between your toes reminding you of the fun you’ve had all day. Dog friendly.

Sleeps 2-4 from £840/week

https://www.besidetheseaholidays.com/cottage/owlers-cottage/

Dory is family and pet friendly.

Joined the fold last summer and aches with richly cosy interiors that do nautical blues without verging on the souvenir vibe. It caters for babies through to four-legged friends, providing Nespresso caffeinating for everyone else in between, and an enclosed garden area everyone can enjoy.

Sleeps 4 from £910/week

To book: https://www.besidetheseaholidays.com/cottage/dory/

Rye Bay House has room for bigger families and a dog.

Perhaps even two families shacking up together for the week – with two doubles, a twin and a bunk room. Gorgeous views, three floors to spread out across, touches to delight all ages of guest and a bookshelf that’ll have everyone page turning.

Sleeps 8 from £1,365/week

https://www.besidetheseaholidays.com/cottage/rye-bay-house-camber-sands/

