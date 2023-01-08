Aldi’s Baby & Toddler Event

Shoppers can buy a new-born essential ‘starter pack’ for under £150

New year, new baby? Aldi’s popular Baby & Toddler Event is returning with all the essentials for new-parents and parents-to-be costing less than £150. Available to pre-order online from 8th January and in-stores from 12th January, the event offers big savings for expecting parents and little ones, but as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Ensure feeding is a breeze with the Tommee Tippee Feeding Bottles (£7.99, 2 pack), available in an assortment of fun, bright colours and two capacity options, 5oz and 9oz. Keep little one’s clean during a messy feeding time with Aldi’s super-soft and absorbent Dribble Bibs (£2.99, for a pack of three).

Made with ClevaFoam technology to help safely support babies’ body, head and neck, Aldi’s Snuggle Nest (£34.99) is breathable and hypo-allergenic for unrivalled comfort, and suitable for babies up to 6-months-old. Keep new-borns warm this winter with the Baby Sleep Bag (£19.99, pack of 2), available in Grey Cloud or Rainbow designs. For added comfort, grab Aldi’s Baby Hooded Blanket (£6.99), available in bear or various text designs.

When it comes to bath time, Aldi’s Baby Bath Support (£12.99) is ergonomically designed with a soft-touch material, suitable for babies up to six-months-old. Make laughter and joy a part of baby’s evening routine with some Mamia Bathtime Bubbles (£1.49) and then wrap them up to dry with the soft cotton of a Hooded Towel and Mitt (£4.49).

Stock up on Aldi’s Mamia Nappy Range (£2.89, pack of 30), available from size 4+, 5, 5+, 6, 6+ and 7. Recognised as the UK’s Best Value Nappy at the Mother & Baby Awards 2022[1], these nappies won’t disappoint. Don’t forget to stock up on Aldi’s award-winning Mamia Extra Sensitive Baby Wipes (£0.69, 60 pack), platinum winner at this year’s Loved by Parents awards[2].

For parents on the move, Aldi’s 3-in-1 Baby Carrier (£24.99) can be used for new-borns all the way up to 18 months old. Suitable for holding babies in three different positions with an extra padded seat, providing extra comfort for those much-needed adventures! When taking baby out and about, Aldi’s new Carry Cot Baby Wrap (£14.99) will keep babies warm and cosy.

Aldi’s January Baby Event will be available to pre-order online from 8th January and in stores from 12th January while stocks last.