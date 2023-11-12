Cosatto limbers up for biggest ever Black Friday Sale!

Cosatto is in training to prepare for its biggest ever Black Friday event. In its mission to ban the boring, the team is limbering up for the ultimate challenge, ready to bring new mums, dads, and caregivers the BEST deals of the year! With giveaways and a NEW ‘Lowest price guarantee’, it’s a whole month of deals not to be missed!

The brand, known for its vibrant, lively prints and on-trend tones, is getting fit for the hard work; ready to take on the Black Friday madness! This team of champions has been in training to enable the kind of swift manoeuvres needed match each customer with the best deals possible, on social media and beyond. There are amazing price drops planned throughout the month, allowing parents to get set for their new addition in the most cost-effective way possible.

So, how does it work?

Cosatto’s product expert and face of the brand on social media, Rachael Cardy, will be broadcasting live on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok every day from 17th November all the way through to Cyber Monday, showcasing the best deals and selecting a lucky prize draw winner every day. The top prices will be showcased for parents to get ready for their little one or upgrade any existing kit. Cosatto is offering families the chance to receive a “lowest price guarantee” on every purchase made in November. If a product lowers in price later in the month, then customers will automatically be refunded the difference.

Here are the super saving front runners in the Black Friday retail race:

Wow 2 Everything Bundle RRP £1099.95 NOW £899.95 SAVE £200

An everyday hero for parents, WOW 2 is the premium, enhanced, high-performance, helping hand. Not only can parents harness easy sensory skills by placing baby under their Cosatto travel system sensory hood, but the design also encourages engagement.?

It’s compact but roomy. It has a spacious carrycot for growing little ones and a big basket meaning that parents can load themselves up with all their gear and the shopping too. It’s all in the details with WOW 2, from a tonal chassis to accent wheel pips and hidden detailing designed to draw the eye. This multi-terrain offering is built with a smooth one-handed fold mechanism and suspension to ensure max manoeuvrability, allowing those all-important multitasking situations. It’s even ‘tiny boot approved’ and can fit into a Fiat 500!

What’s included?

Carrycot

Seat Unit

Acorn i-Size car seat

Car seat adaptors

i-Size Base

Footmuff

Changing Bag

All in All Rotate i-Size car seat RRP £349.95 NOW £249.95 SAVE £100

The All Stages Universal i-Size, ISOFIX ERF car seat that rotates for easy access with extra side impact protection. All in All Rotate i-Size is R129 compliant at all stages from 40cm-150cms or birth up to approximately 12 years old. The Side Protection System (SPS) keeps little one protected on every journey with impact-absorbing foam inlay and is enforced by pop-out Side Impact Protection (SIP) wings. It also boasts an adjustable 11 position head rest and had four recline positions in forward facing mode. All in All Rotate i-Size can also be used extended rearward facing up to the height of 105cm, with a smooth and easy rotation. Cosatto’s patented five point plus anti-escape system makes it super secure and safe for little Houdinis.

Woosh Trail RRP £269.95 NOW £249.95 SAVE £20

Meet Woosh Trail. It boasts all the features of the original Woosh but with the upgrade of puncture proof tyres, for a smoother ride, making it multi-terrain. The suspension gives parents great manoeuvrability without compromising on comfort for little ones as they explore the world together.

Thanks to the generous dimensions of the seat and backrest, and adjustable calf support even older children can use it to rest in comfort on long walks. The large shopping basket can hold up to 8kg and the vegan leather handle means that it is not only convenient but comfortable for parents to push too. Suitable for use from birth up to 25kg, the sturdy yet lightweight chassis is compact with a free-standing fold for easy storage.

Ready for all weather conditions, it comes with the original Cosatto raincover, a UPF100+ hood and double-length sun visor to protect against the sun’s rays plus a handy mosquito net to keep insects away from little ones. The fabric is also made from recycled bottles with over 35 plastic bottles in every stroller.

With great deals, giveaways to win and automatic refunds if the price drops, parents are set to benefit from the ultimate sale. So, join them on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram and Cosatto.com to make the most of these fantastic deals!