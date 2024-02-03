Kendamil Serve Up the Best Start to Weaning

Kendamil, the pioneering, fast growing and uniquely British brand that is leading the way in the baby formula industry, is thrilled to announce that its range of porridges and bakes are now more readily available to parents about to embark on the weaning journey. The delicious and nutritious collection of baby rice, porridges and savoury bakes can now be found in Boots and Sainsbury’s stores across the country – serving up the perfect winter warmers for little ones this season.

Like its advanced infant formula, Kendamil’s Classic and Organic weaning range contains absolutely no GMOs or palm oil. The range is also certified vegetarian and contains valuable nutrients such as fibre, vitamins, and minerals. There’s also absolutely no added sugar; all of the sugars found in Kendamil porridges naturally occur from the real fruit and vegetables.

Kendamil’s weaning range is made with a variety of grains and fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as bursting with essential vitamins and minerals to support baby’s healthy development. The smooth baby rice offers an option to introduce textures from 4 months where recommended by a medical professional, while the delicious collection of six porridges including scrumptious flavours such as apple & blackcurrant , banana and berry, will promise flavourful first tastes from 6 months. Also, with Kendamil’s Cauliflower, Broccoli and Tomato Bake, little ones can test out tasty savoury flavours bursting with real vegetables, creamy milk and high quality grains.

The range offers families a quick, convenient and nutritious option during their weaning journey and come with a seal of approval from parents, after being awarded Gold in the 2023 and 2021 Made for Mums Awards.

Passionate that every child deserves the best start in life, Kendamil is a family run business, which has over 60 years’ expertise in baby formula and family nutrition. Lovingly crafting its products from their home in Kendal in the English Lake District, the brand guarantees the highest quality, whole milk formula for babies, so it’s no surprise it continues to be the fastest growing formula brand. The team is delighted its wider weaning range is now available to even more families.

Speaking about its weaning range, Kendamil’s CEO Ross McMahon said: “We are thrilled that our multi-award-winning weaning range of rice, porridges and bakes will be available to more parents than ever before thanks to our new partnerships with Boots and Sainsbury’s. Weaning is a daunting time for new parents, but when they choose Kendamil, they can rest assured that we are with them for every stage of their journey.”

Kendamil boasts a complete range to support little ones at every stage, including First Infant Milk, Follow On Milk and Toddler Milk. Parents can choose between the Classic Range, the gold standard Kendamil Organic option or the brand’s premium Kendamil Goat. The range is stocked in the leading supermarkets nationwide, including ASDA, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Morrison’s, Ocado and Boots, as well as on the brand’s own website, where free monthly doorstep delivery subscriptions are available for the ultimate convenience.

Full range available from Kendamil.com RRP £12.50 (for a pack of 5 / 25 servings)

Selected options now available in selected Boots, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Tesco and Waitrose stores throughout the UK | RRP between £2.25 and £2.50