NYMR’s Light Spectacular is set to brighten up October During October and November, the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR)’s ever-popular Light Spectacular event is taking place. Tickets are now on sale for this captivating steam train experience that departs from Pickering Station every evening from 27th October to 5th November and 10th to 12th November 2023 at 6pm and 7:45pm.

The hugely popular immersive audio and visual experience pulled by a steam train adorned with 17,000 LEDs, will entertain the whole family. Tickets for the must-see (and hear) experiences are £25 per person, and include an hour-long illuminated experience between Pickering and Levisham station.

When passengers arrive, they are given a flashing wristband which synchronises with the on board lightshow and music which will have you singing and dancing in your seats. If that’s not enough, the entertainment by the NYMR’s onboard compere, TV’s ‘Voice Over Man’ will ensure you’re in the mood to party from the moment you enter the platform, spot the train and then climb on board.

Specially discounted rates for groups of 20 people or more are also available and can be booked via the NYMR Customer Service Team: info@nymr.co.uk

To find out more, or to book tickets for the Light Spectacular visit: nymr.co.uk/light-spectacular

For more information about all other NYMR events visit: nymr.co.uk/events